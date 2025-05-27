Celebrating a Global Success: CoinEx Crypto Quest: The Bitcoin Pizza Hunt

HONG KONG, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 22, 2025, CoinEx celebrated Bitcoin Pizza Day with a one-of-a-kind global treasure hunt “CoinEx Crypto Quest: The Bitcoin Pizza Hunt”, bringing together our diverse international community for a day of fun, creativity, and crypto rewards. The event not only honored one of crypto’s most iconic milestones, the first Bitcoin transaction used to buy pizza, but also showcased the strength and unity of the CoinEx ecosystem across continents.





A Community-Driven Success

This year’s campaign was built on the spirit of community collaboration and digital engagement. We are proud to share that:

Treasure boxes were hidden in the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, India, Pakistan, Dubai, Iran, Turkey, Italy, and Spain, giving users a chance to celebrate the day

Attracted participants from across 10 countries joined the hunt

All 10 pizza box rewards, each containing a code for $100 in BTC, were successfully found and redeemed

The event sparked a noticeable surge in local community participation, with a 5x increase in user-generated content and engagement across social platforms

From creative social media posts to real-time hunts guided by live clues, the CoinEx community came together in truly inspiring ways, in both online and on the ground.

Expanding CoinEx's Global Footprint

The international scope of this campaign emphasized CoinEx’s continued commitment to building a borderless crypto platform. Each activation reflected CoinEx’s belief in empowering communities with localized experiences that are both meaningful and memorable.

As we look ahead, CoinEx will continue to innovate and create opportunities that bring the crypto world closer together. Thank you for being part of the quest. See you at the next milestone.



About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is an award-winning cryptocurrency exchange designed with users in mind. Since its launch by the industry-leading mining pool ViaBTC, the platform has been one of the earliest crypto exchanges to release proof-of-reserves to protect 100% of user assets. CoinEx provides over 1400 coins, supported by professional-grade features and services, for its 10+ million users across 200+ countries and regions. CoinEx is also home to its native token, CET, incentivizing user activities while empowering its ecosystem.

To learn more about CoinEx, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube



