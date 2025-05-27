Saudi Arabia Meat Substitutes Market Competition, Forecast & Opportunities Report 2025, with Vbites, Sonic Biochem, MGP Processing, Beyond Meat, Amy's Kitchen, Quorn Foods, Imagine Meats & Livekindly

Dublin, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Meat Substitutes Market by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabia Meat Substitutes Market was valued at USD 124.56 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 168.56 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.17%.

The market is steadily expanding as rising health consciousness and environmental awareness among consumers drive a shift toward plant-based diets. With an increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related health conditions, a growing number of consumers are adopting alternative protein sources to support healthier living. Environmental concerns and ethical considerations surrounding animal farming are also influencing dietary preferences, particularly among younger, more informed demographics.

Additionally, the increasing presence of modern retail outlets and e-commerce platforms has made meat substitute products more accessible, supporting consumer adoption. Government initiatives aimed at food innovation and sustainable agriculture further enhance the market’s growth prospects. As plant-based food technologies continue to evolve and consumer preferences shift, demand for meat substitutes in Saudi Arabia is expected to grow steadily.

Key Market Drivers: Rising Expat Population Across the Region

The increasing expatriate population in Saudi Arabia is a key driver of the meat substitutes market. As of 2022, approximately 13.38 million foreign residents accounted for 41.6% of the country's total population of 32.2 million. Many of these individuals come from regions where plant-based diets are common, leading to heightened demand for meat alternative products. This multicultural consumer base brings diverse dietary habits that support the growth of the meat substitutes segment.

The widespread availability of plant-based products through modern retail and online channels has further boosted accessibility and adoption. As the expatriate population continues to grow, it is expected to play a vital role in shaping food consumption patterns and driving expansion within the meat substitutes market in Saudi Arabia.

Key Market Challenges: High Price Point

A significant challenge confronting the meat substitutes market in Saudi Arabia is the high price point of plant-based alternatives compared to conventional meat products. This cost disparity is largely due to factors such as higher production costs, limited local sourcing, and a heavy reliance on imported ingredients like soy or pea protein.

Additionally, the plant-based industry in the region is still emerging, and the lack of economies of scale contributes to elevated retail prices. These pricing barriers reduce affordability and limit access for price-sensitive consumers, despite increased health and environmental awareness. To overcome this challenge, greater investment in local manufacturing, supply chain development, and cost-effective sourcing is needed. Addressing these price issues is essential to achieving broader market penetration and consumer adoption.

Key Market Trends: Environmental Sustainability Concerns

Growing environmental awareness is a prominent trend driving demand for meat substitutes in Saudi Arabia. Traditional meat production is associated with high greenhouse gas emissions, deforestation, and excessive resource use, prompting consumers to seek more sustainable dietary choices. Plant-based meat alternatives, which have a significantly lower environmental footprint, are gaining popularity among eco-conscious consumers.

In line with Vision 2030, the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture is actively supporting sustainable food innovation by encouraging the development of plant-based foods using locally available agricultural inputs. This government backing, coupled with increasing public interest in environmental issues, is fostering the growth of meat alternatives.

As sustainability becomes a central focus of food industry transformation, the trend toward plant-based consumption is likely to accelerate across the Kingdom.

Key Players Profiled in this Saudi Arabia Meat Substitutes Market Report:

Vbites

Sonic Biochem

MGP Processing, Inc

Beyond Meat Inc.

Amy's Kitchen, Inc.

Quorn Foods

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Gooddot

Imagine Meats

Livekindly Company, Inc

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 82 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $124.56 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $168.56 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia

Report Scope:

In this report, the Saudi Arabia Meat Substitutes Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Saudi Arabia Meat Substitutes Market, by Type:

Soy Products

Quorn

Tempeh

Tofu

Seitan

Others

Saudi Arabia Meat Substitutes Market, by Source:

Soy

Wheat

Mycoprotein

Others

Saudi Arabia Meat Substitutes Market, by Category:

Frozen

Refrigerated

Shelf-Stable

Saudi Arabia Meat Substitutes Market, by Region:

Eastern

Western

Northern & Central

Southern

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w3ytml

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment