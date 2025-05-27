KBR Awarded $476M Base Operations Support Contract in Djibouti

HOUSTON, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has been awarded a firm fixed price, $476M contract by the U.S. Navy Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) to continue performing Base Operations Support (BOS) services at Camp Lemonnier and Chabelley Airfield in Djibouti. This contract supports the only permanent U.S. Navy base in Africa.

Under the Djibouti BOS contract, KBR will provide mission support services for the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa. As one of the Navy’s largest base operations support contracts, KBR will provide full-scale support, from facility operations and maintenance to fire and emergency services to airfield and security operations for thousands of military personnel. KBR will also provide basic life support services such as power generation, water supply, housing and food services. The period of performance is November 2025 to May 2034.

“Our KBR team has worked closely with NAVFAC in Djibouti since 2013, supporting 24/7 base operations that allow the Horn of Africa task force to focus on their core mission of enhancing partner nation capacity, promoting regional stability, dissuading conflict and protecting U.S. and partner interests,” said Byron Bright, KBR Chief Operating Officer. “We’re proud to continue supporting NAVFAC under the new Djibouti BOS contract, and we’re grateful to serve as The Team Behind The Mission® to over 50 U.S. military installations and sites around the globe.”

In addition to Djibouti, KBR also provides base operations support to the U.S. Navy in Bahrain, Diego Garcia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and to the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, as well as in North America. KBR has provided mission-critical support to the U.S. military and allied nations for more than 30 years and operates in some of the most complex environments around the globe.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 38,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in over 30 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

