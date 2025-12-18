KBR Awarded Seat on $10 Billion Ceiling Readiness and Sustainment Support Contract with U.S. Naval Supply Systems Command

HOUSTON, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has been awarded a seat on a multiple award, indefinite delivery indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract by the U.S. Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP). The NAVSUP Worldwide Expeditionary Multiple Award Contract (WEXMAC) 2.1 Territorial Integrity of the United States (TITUS) is a contract for readiness and sustainment focused on defense of the continental United States.

Under WEXMAC 2.1 TITUS, KBR will compete on IDIQ task orders to provide essential supplies and services to support U.S. military and coalition partner operations, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief efforts. Tasks may include a wide range of support services such as stability operations, civil support and supply chain and distribution services. WEXMAC 2.1 TITUS task orders are expected to be firm fixed price. The contract spans a five-year base period with an additional five-year option period. The five-year option period would bring the ceiling amount to $20 billion.

“KBR has earned a global reputation as an industry leader in mission-critical support services to the U.S. military and coalition partners,” said Doug Hill, KBR Readiness & Sustainment President. “This contract is an opportunity to support the U.S. Navy at home, focused on defense of the United States. As The Team Behind the Mission®, we’re proud to leverage our decades of Navy experience to help the Naval Supply Systems Command achieve its mission in the U.S.”

KBR currently supports the U.S. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) in Europe, Africa and Asia. Known for being able to operate in global, austere environments and execute complicated logistics, KBR has a diverse and talented workforce and innovative technologies to support the U.S. government and commercial clients worldwide.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 37,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in over 29 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

