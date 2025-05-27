Volatus Aerospace Announces Broad National Expansion of Drone Operating Authorities Across Canada, Unlocking Scalable, High-Value Aerial Operations

/ NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

TORONTO, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSXV: FLT; OTCQX: TAKOF; Frankfurt: A2JEQU) (“Volatus”, or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative aerial intelligence and logistics solutions, is proud to announce that Transport Canada has granted the Company additional nationwide Special Flight Operations Certificates (SFOC) that dramatically expand the scope and flexibility of Volatus’ commercial drone operations and allows for expanded use of the Company’s Operations Control Center (OCC) in Vaughan, ON.

Expanded Nationwide Drone Operating Authorities

Transport Canada has issued Volatus a newly amended SFOC unlocking a powerful suite of expanded drone operating privileges across Canada. These new authorities encompass operating procedure permissions that include:

Canada-Wide BVLOS Authorization for Drone Operations Day and Night

To conduct beyond visual line-of-sight (BVLOS) operations using small drones (250g to 25kg) across the country, both day and night in uncontrolled airspace, outside of aerodrome environments, expanding the previously announced authority for nation-wide BVLOS authority at night.

Proximity Flight Near Infrastructure

Permission to operate an RPAS (Remotely Piloted Aircraft System) beyond visual line-of-sight without a pilot or visual observer maintaining visual contact within 100 feet vertically and 200 feet horizontally of structures such as buildings, towers, powerlines, and rail corridors, opening the door to close-proximity and long-range inspections, surveillance, and security patrols.

Approval to operate within Class F restricted airspace and NOTAM-defined zones, enabling missions in complex or dynamically managed environments.

Clearance for BVLOS drone flight operations at altitudes up to 400 feet AGL in Canada’s Northern Domestic Airspace, supporting high-latitude missions for environmental monitoring, infrastructure inspection, cargo delivery and Indigenous community services.

Specific authorization to operate RPAS beyond visual line-of-sight without the pilot or observer maintaining direct visual contact, leveraging Transport Canada-accepted detect-and-avoid technologies and operational protocols.

This enables integration with automated and remote drone operations, including nested (drone-in-a-box) solutions through accepted SORA-based risk mitigation and oversight.



These regulatory advancements set the stage for scalable, automated, and commercially viable drone operations from coast to coast.

Why It Matters: Regulatory Momentum with Commercial Impact

Canada-Wide BVLOS, Day or Night – Using Transport Canada-accepted detect-and-avoid systems and safety protocols, Volatus is now authorized to fly drones across the country beyond visual line-of-sight, including at night.

“With these approvals, Volatus can more significantly and on a wider basis, provide clients with nationwide BVLOS drone services at scale for clients in energy, telecom, transportation, agriculture, mining, and public safety,” said Rob Walker, Chief Commercial Officer for Volatus. “We can deploy heavier, longer-range drones capable of carrying larger payloads or extended sensors and we can commercialize our Operations Control Centre (OCC) offering a managed service for enterprise clients and partners—offering real-time drone oversight, mission management, and data collection including large scale deployment of drone-in-a-box solutions, nationwide with regulatory compliance.”

Building on a Growing Portfolio of Regulatory Approvals

These new authorizations build on the national nighttime BVLOS authority announced in March 2025, which permits drone operations beyond visual line-of-sight during legal night in uncontrolled airspace. In addition, Volatus holds a suite of existing and renewed Special Flight Operations Certificates (SFOCs) that collectively enable:

Fixed-Corridor BVLOS for Medical Drone Deliveries approving operations beyond visual line-of-sight flights between hospitals, enabling medical cargo deliveries over an urban-adjacent environment with regulatory oversight and OCC-managed safety protocols, with ground-based radar serving as the detect-and-avoid (DAA) mitigation.

Together, these approvals represent one of the most robust regulatory frameworks granted to any drone operator in Canada, positioning Volatus at the forefront of scalable, compliant, and high-impact drone services.

“These regulatory approvals don’t just reflect our technical readiness, they position us at the forefront of Canada’s evolving drone economy,” said Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus. “With the ability to fly further, higher, heavier—at any time and in many location scenarios—we’re opening up a new scale of possibility for aerial intelligence and logistics.”

Positioned for Leadership

Volatus is among a select group of operators in Canada authorized to fly missions that meet Transport Canada’s highest accepted safety assurance level for complex drone operations – SAIL 4. “This means we’ve demonstrated that our technology, procedures, and risk mitigation strategies meet stringent safety standards required for higher-risk environments, including beyond visual line-of-sight flights in urban-adjacent areas. Operating at this level enables us to serve critical sectors, such as healthcare, infrastructure, and public safety—with safe, reliable, and compliant drone services at scale,” remarked Greg Colacitti, Chief Operating Officer for Volatus.

“These authorizations build upon one another to create an ecosystem where we can operate with flexibility, scale, and commercial viability,” Colacitti added. “They give us a distinct operational advantage and make us the partner of choice for organizations seeking scalable, safe, and high-performance drone operations in Canada and beyond.

About Volatus Aerospace:

Volatus Aerospace is a leader in innovative global aerial solutions for intelligence and cargo. With a strong foundation of over 100 years of combined institutional knowledge in aviation, Volatus provides comprehensive solutions using both piloted and remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS). We serve industries such as oil and gas, utilities, healthcare, and public safety. Our mission is to enhance operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability through cutting-edge, real-world solutions.

