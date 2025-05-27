Bitget Wallet Integrates with LINE Dapp Portal to Enhance Access to Mini Dapps on LINE

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading non-custodial crypto wallet, is now officially supported on LINE’s Mini Dapps, following a recent software update by LINE NEXT Inc.. The update allows users to connect Bitget Wallet directly to games and services built on the Dapp Portal — LINE NEXT's Mini Dapp platform .

Mini Dapp powered by Kaia is growing its ecosystem of digital applications, including games, rewards platforms, and interactive tools. Built with a focus on mobile-first design, LINE NEXT aims to bring Web3 experiences to LINE's over 196 million monthly active users. "Our goal with Bitget Wallet integration is to broaden user bases and give them more choice and better tools within Mini Dapp." said Youngsu Ko, CEO of LINE NEXT.

With Bitget Wallet, users can buy, trade, and manage Kaia-based assets within Mini Dapp, including using real-time charts, cross-platform trading features, and direct purchase options. This means users can more easily join popular Mini Dapps and interact with the ecosystem without needing separate tools or apps.

The integration is designed for ease of use, especially for mobile-first users. Bitget Wallet supports more than 130 networks, including Kaia, and helps users access digital games and apps with fewer steps. It also simplifies how users handle transactions and rewards inside these games — without needing to manually adjust settings or switch between platforms.

Bitget Wallet will launch a large-scale user rewards campaign in June, including fee discounts and game-related bonuses for early users. A broader collaboration between Bitget Wallet and LINE NEXT is also in the works. "We're making it easier for people to join and enjoy the digital experiences offered on LINE," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "By giving users more control and flexibility, we're helping make these technologies feel familiar and useful in everyday life."

Bitget Wallet is a non-custodial crypto wallet designed to make crypto simple and secure for everyone. With over 80 million users, it brings together a full suite of crypto services, including swaps, market insights, staking, rewards, DApp exploration, and payment solutions. Supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges. Backed by a $300+ million user protection fund, it ensures the highest level of security for users' assets.

LINE NEXT Inc., LINE’s venture dedicated to developing and expanding the Web3 ecosystem, providing new digital experiences, and leading Web3 innovation.

