EnviroGold Signs Revenue-Generating Contract, Second Client Commencing Expedited Deployment Pathway

TORONTO, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroGold Global Limited (CSE: NVRO | OTCQB: ESGLF | FSE: YGK) (“EnviroGold,” or the “Company”), a clean technology company reprocessing mine waste to produce precious and critical metals whilst promoting environmental and social sustainability, is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement dated May 22, 2025 with a leading North American mining company to commence the Company’s proprietary NVRO Expedited Deployment Pathway. The client’s tailings have been received, and the project is currently advancing through the feasibility study phase, targeting the commercial deployment of the NVRO ProcessTM.

Highlights:

Second Revenue-Generating Client: EnviroGold’s second commercial client has entered the structured Expedited Deployment Pathway, reinforcing market momentum and validating the NVRO Process TM .

EnviroGold’s second commercial client has entered the structured Expedited Deployment Pathway, reinforcing market momentum and validating the NVRO Process . Significant Tailings Resource: The conceptual study is targeting a North American tailings resource estimated to contain over 1.0 million ounces of gold-equivalent (Au-eq).

The conceptual study is targeting a North American tailings resource estimated to contain over 1.0 million ounces of gold-equivalent (Au-eq). Compelling Economic Potential: Preliminary modelling suggests the potential for gold-equivalent production exceeding 100,000 ounces per year over an initial twelve-year project life.

Preliminary modelling suggests the potential for gold-equivalent production exceeding 100,000 ounces per year over an initial twelve-year project life. Material Already Mined and Milled: The NVRO ProcessTM offers potential cost advantages compared to conventional mining as the tailings material has already been mined and milled, reducing the need for new surface or underground mining activities and material preparation.

About NVRO’s Expedited Deployment Pathway:

EnviroGold’s Expedited Deployment Pathway is a proprietary, standardised, templated business process designed to swiftly advance candidate tailings projects through three clearly defined phases:

Phase 1 – Validation: Initial assessment, detailed comprehensive characterisation and sighter test work to confirm technical suitability.

Phase 2 – Optimisation: Process refinement utilising Andritz IDEAS™ digital modelling, validated through targeted laboratory test work.

Phase 3 – Demonstration: Real-world validation through processing at NVRO’s dedicated purpose-built demonstration plant, producing comprehensive technical data and sample product and waste streams to support potential inclusion in client bankable feasibility-level study (if required).



These three phases can typically be completed within six to nine months, at a cost significantly lower than conventional pilot plant-based feasibility approaches. The outputs include client specific technical reports and financial models that inform site-specific engineering and support future project deployment.

“Securing our second revenue-generating client marks another important milestone in advancing market adoption of the NVRO ProcessTM technology,” stated EnviroGold CEO David Cam. “Our structured approach enables us to efficiently guide tailings projects from initial validation through to feasibility assessment, helping shorten client timelines and deliver strong economic potential. We are excited to collaborate closely with this North American client to evaluate the commercial and environmental opportunities of their tailings resource as we continue demonstrating the broad value proposition of the NVRO ProcessTM.”

Corporate Update

The Company also announces that further to its previously announced debt settlement (the "Debt Settlement") it has settled debt in the aggregate amount of $25,000 owed by the Company to an arm’s length creditor of the Company in exchange for an aggregate of 250,000 Common shares (the "Share") at a price of $0.10 per Share. The Shares issued under the Debt Settlement will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance which expires on September 21, 2025.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s business strategy, market positioning, anticipated operational and economic outcomes, project milestones, and other expectations or intentions that are not historical facts.

Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “may,” “will,” or similar terminology. These statements reflect management’s reasonable assumptions and expectations as of the date hereof, including but not limited to: the successful advancement of the NVRO ProcessTM through feasibility stages; the scalability and commercial viability of the technology; continued growth in the clean technology sector; and the Company’s ability to secure and execute commercial agreements.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: technical challenges or delays; regulatory or permitting hurdles; fluctuations in commodity prices; the performance and market acceptance of the NVRO ProcessTM; and general economic or market conditions. Readers are cautioned that this list is not exhaustive.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond the Company’s control. Readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, EnviroGold undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.