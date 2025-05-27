Disclosure of Shareholding – Gjelsten Holding AS

Issuer: Zelluna ASA

ISIN: NO0013524942

Date of event triggering the notification: 27 May 2025

Threshold crossed: 5%

In accordance with the Norwegian Securities Trading Act Section 4-3, Gjelsten Holding AS ("Gjelsten") hereby notifies that its ownership interest in Zelluna ASA ("Zelluna") has fallen below the 5% threshold. Following a share capital increase in Zelluna through a private placement registered in VPS on 27 May 2025, Gjelsten’s ownership has changed as follows:

Previous shareholding: 5.02% of the share capital

5.02% of the share capital New shareholding: 4.96% of the share capital

4.96% of the share capital Total number of shares held: 1,014,972 shares





The reduction in ownership is due to dilution as a result of the private placement. Gjelsten has not sold any shares.

This notification is submitted pursuant to Section 4-3 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the Oslo Rule Book II – Issuer Rules.