New Mobility Opportunity Trends Report 2025: Focus on 12 Key Trends Such as AI Automotive Agents, Connected Vehicles, and Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Dublin, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trend Opportunity Profile Series: New Mobility (Third Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This trend opportunity profile analyzes the most promising growth opportunities that have the potential to transform the current mobility ecosystem. The medium-to-long-term trend rating defines the future certainty and impact of each trend.

The trend opportunity profile series covers opportunities emerging from future trend evolutions designed to help clients discover and prioritize the most consequential medium-to-long-term trends actively transforming their businesses' growth environment. These trend opportunity profiles cover 12 key industries: Aerospace and defense; health, wellness, and well-being; retail; information and communication technologies; supply chain and logistics; fast-moving consumer goods; security; energy and environment; business and financial services; mobility; industrial; and food and agriculture.

The New Mobility Trend Opportunity Series presents technology innovations in the mobility environment. This includes specific opportunities emerging from future trends evolving and moving toward autonomous vehicles. These trends include AI-powered automotive agents, connected autonomous vehicles, hydrogen-powered long-haul transport, electric mobility hubs, advanced driver assistance systems, and sustainable aviation fuel.

Key Topics Covered:

Trend Opportunity Profiles

  • AI-powered Automotive Agents
  • Connected Autonomous Vehicles
  • Hydrogen-powered Long-haul Transport
  • Electric Mobility Hubs
  • Advanced Driver Assistance Systems
  • Sustainable Aviation Fuel
  • Scoring Parameters: Disruption Index
  • Scoring Parameters: Growth Index

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Collision Detection Systems for Two-Wheelers

