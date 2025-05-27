BIO-key and Runlevel Secure First Major IAM Deployment with a National Bank in Mozambique; Extends Growing List of Banking Customers

LISBON, Portugal and HOLMDEL, N.J., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), a global leader in Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions featuring Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB), today announced a strategic partnership with Runlevel, a specialized cybersecurity solutions provider, as well as the partnership’s first customer deployment. Runlevel focuses on Portuguese-speaking African countries ("Países Africanos de Língua Oficial Portuguesa or “PALOP”) and Timor-Leste in Asia.

Runlevel joins BIO-key’s Channel Alliance Partner (CAP) program as a Value-Added Reseller (VAR) for businesses and government institutions in PALOP countries and Timor-Leste, which face increasing cybersecurity challenges. The Runlevel partnerships marks the beginning of a broader effort to expand adoption of BIO-key solutions across the region, ensuring financial institutions, government agencies and enterprises can benefit from secure, scalable and compliant digital identity solutions. In support of BIO-key’s solutions, Runlevel will provide pre-sales consulting, deployment support and technical training tailored to regulatory requirements in PALOP and Timor-Leste.

Partnership’s First Major Deployment

BIO-key and Runlevel have already secured their first customer in the region — a National Bank in Mozambique — which is deploying a comprehensive suite of BIO-key’s biometric-based IAM solutions.

This deployment highlights the growing need for robust IAM solutions in the partnership’s territories and reinforces BIO-key’s position as a trusted cybersecurity partner within the global financial sector.

The deployment includes the following BIO-key solutions:

PortalGuard On-Prem

Highly secure IAM platform with Multi-factor Authentication (MFA)

Single Sign-On (SSO) capabilities.



Miguel Guerreiro, Managing Partner at Runlevel, commented, “Runlevel is committed to delivering cutting-edge security solutions that address the unique challenges faced by customers in PALOP and Timor-Leste. Partnering with BIO-key enables us to provide advanced IAM technologies that enhance cybersecurity, streamline authentication, and ensure compliance. Securing our first major deal together is a strong validation of this partnership and demonstrates the critical need for robust identity security solutions in the financial sector."

Alex Rocha, International Managing Director at BIO-key, added, "Runlevel is an ideal partner to expand BIO-key’s reach into Portuguese speaking markets. Their deep knowledge of the local cybersecurity landscape and strong relationships with key enterprises and public institutions make them a perfect fit for delivering BIO-key’s IAM solutions. Securing our first project together with a National Bank in Mozambique confirms the demand we believe exists for advanced IAM solutions in these regions and adds to BIO-key’s growing presence in the financial sector. Together, we are committed to supporting customers with secure, scalable, and regulation-compliant authentication technologies."

About Runlevel (www.runlevel.pt)

Runlevel is a specialized cybersecurity solutions provider focusing on Portuguese-speaking African countries (PALOP) and Timor-Leste. The company delivers advanced IT security, infrastructure, and compliance solutions, helping organizations navigate the evolving cybersecurity landscape with best-in-class technology and expert consulting services.

About BIO-key International, Inc. ( www.BIO-key.com )

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software securing access for over forty million users. BIO-key allows customers to choose the right authentication factors for diverse use cases, including phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless biometric options. Its cloud-hosted or on-premise PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to computers, information, applications, and high-value transactions.

