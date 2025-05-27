Gabelli Funds to Host 17th Annual Media & Entertainment Symposium Thursday, June 5, 2025

GREENWICH, Conn., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds will host its 17th Annual Media & Entertainment Symposium at the Harvard Club in New York City on Thursday, June 5, 2025. The symposium will feature discussions with leading companies and organizations across the media ecosystem, with an emphasis on industry dynamics, current trends, and business fundamentals, as well as Sports Investing, Media & Telecom Regulatory, and Advertising Panels. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting. For those who cannot attend in person, the symposium will also be available via webcast. Investors should contact their relationship person for more information or click on the link below to register.

8:20 AMWelcome & Introduction2:15Lionsgate Studios (LION)*
 Gabelli Funds Team Michael Burns – Vice Chairman
Jimmy Barge – CFO
8:30The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP)2:45Sinclair Inc. (SBGI)*
 Jason Combs – CFO
Carolyn Micheli – Chief IR Officer		 Christopher Ripley – President & CEO
9:00TV Bureau of Advertising Industry Panel  
 Steve Lanzano – President & CEO 1x1 Meetings Only (must be scheduled by May 29)
9:30Rogers Communications (RCI)* AMC Networks (AMCX)
 Tony Staffierei – President & CEO Nicholas Seibert – SVP of Corporate Dev. & IR
10:00Media & Telecom Regulatory Expert Session Churchill Downs CHDN)
 Rob McDowell – Partner, Cooley LLP & Former FCC Commissioner Marcia Dall – EVP & CFO
Sam Ullric – VP IR
10:45Nexstar Media Group (NXST)* Genius Sports (GENI)
 Michael Biard – President & COO
Lee Ann Gliha – CFO		 Brandon Bukstel – IR
Charles Scherr – Head of Corp. Dev.
11:15Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Gray Media (GTN/'A)
 Colin Reed – Executive Chairman
Patrick Moore – CEO Opry Entertainment Group		 Jeffery Gignac – EVP & CFO
Kevin C. Latek – EVP, Chief Legal & Product Officer
12:00 PMSports Investing Panel: Ways to Play Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)
 Sal Galatioto – Galatioto Sports Partners
K. Don Cornwell – Co-Founder & CEO, Dynasty Equity		 Amy Yong – Head of IR
Michael Finnan – IR Associate
12:45TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) Madison Square Garden (MSGS/E, SPHR)
 Julie Heskett – CFO Ari Danes – SVP IR, Financial Comms. & Treasury
1:15Reservoir Media, Inc. (RSVR) Sportradar Group (SRAD)
 Golnar Khosrowshahi – CEO & Founder
Jim Heindlmeyer – CFO		 Jim Bombassei – IR
1:45Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (BATRA/K) TKO Group (TKO)
 Derek Schiller – President & CEO, Atlanta Braves Seth Zaslow – SVP & Head of IR

*Indicates Virtual Attendance

The Harvard Club, New York City
Thursday, June 5, 2025

