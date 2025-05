DeepView® System Achieves 95.3% Accuracy Evaluation as Published in Burns Journal

DALLAS, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDAI) (“Spectral AI” or the “Company”), a leading developer of the AI-driven DeepView® System, which uses multi-spectral imaging and AI algorithms to predict burn healing potential today announced that the Company’s DeepView System has been featured in the journal Burns as part of a clinical study in which it achieved a 95.3% overall accuracy assessment as compared to traditional subjective assessments.

Chris Lewis, a lead author of the study, said "We are thrilled to see our experience with the DeepView technology published in Burns. This research highlights the transformative role of this cutting-edge technology in evaluating burn depth. By providing clinicians with data-driven insights, DeepView empowers earlier decision-making regarding healing time and the necessity of surgical debridement, ultimately improving patient outcomes. The study represents the first multi-center evaluation of AI-enhanced multispectral imaging in burn assessment which demonstrates the DeepView System’s effectiveness across diverse clinical settings. Being published in Burns is a testament to the clinical importance of the DeepView® device. The technology is not only innovative but also has the potential to revolutionize burn care on a global scale.”

Burns: The Journal of the International Society for Burn Injuries is a prominent, peer-reviewed medical journal dedicated to research and advancements in the field of burn care, wound healing, and thermal injury treatment. It serves as a critical platform for clinicians, surgeons, and researchers worldwide to share groundbreaking findings, innovative techniques, and best practices in burn management.

About Spectral AI

Spectral AI, Inc. is a Dallas-based predictive AI company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, with initial applications involving patients with burns. The Company is working to revolutionize the management of wound care by “Seeing the Unknown®” with its DeepView® System. The DeepView® System is being developed as a predictive device to offer clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a burn wound’s healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention. With algorithm-driven results and a goal of exceeding the current standard of care in the future, the DeepView® System is expected to provide fast and accurate treatment insight towards value care by improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. For more information about the DeepView® System, visit www.spectral-ai.com.

