Avalyn Announces Upcoming Presentation on its Lead Program AP01, Inhaled Pirfenidone, for the Treatment of Pulmonary Fibrosis at the European Congress of Rheumatology 2025

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalyn Pharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing inhaled therapies for the treatment of life-threatening pulmonary diseases, today announced an upcoming presentation at the European Congress of Rheumatology (EULAR) 2025, being held June 11-14, 2025, in Barcelona, Spain.

Avalyn’s poster presentation at EULAR 2025 will include the Phase 2b study design of AP01 (inhaled pirfenidone) in various forms of progressive pulmonary fibrosis (PPF), including autoimmune ILDs.

EULAR 2025 Poster Presentation:

Title: Inhaled Pirfenidone as an innovative therapeutic approach to treat autoimmune ILD and other forms of Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis: Phase 2b Study Design

Authors: Colin Reisner, Sebastien Tilleux, Allison Trucillo, Deepthi Nair, Felix Woodhead, Howard M. Lazarus, Craig Conoscenti, Martin Kolb

About Avalyn Pharma

Avalyn is reimagining the future of pulmonary fibrosis treatment with a pipeline of new inhaled formulations of approved medicines. Pulmonary fibrosis is characterized by scarring of lung tissue, decline in lung function, reduced exercise capacity, and quality of life, and is associated with increased mortality. Currently approved therapeutic options slow pulmonary fibrosis progression but are associated with significant toxicities that restrict their use and dosing. Avalyn’s inhaled approach tackles the underlying pathophysiology of pulmonary fibrosis at its source by safely delivering treatments directly into the lungs, thereby improving tolerability by decreasing systemic exposure and improving efficacy by increasing lung exposure. Avalyn’s AP01 is an optimized inhaled formulation of pirfenidone, currently being studied in the ongoing MIST Phase 2b study in progressive pulmonary fibrosis (PPF). AP01 has been assessed in over 150 individuals with different forms of pulmonary fibrosis and demonstrated clinical proof-of-concept with improved efficacy and safety compared to historical data with existing therapies. The company completed two Phase 1 studies for AP02, inhaled nintedanib, for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). For more information, please visit avalynpharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

