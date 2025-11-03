Avalyn to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Investor Conferences in November

BOSTON, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalyn Pharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of inhaled therapies for the treatment of life-threatening pulmonary diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in November.

Guggenheim 2nd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference

Format:

Date:

Location:

Participants:

Presentation and 1x1 Meetings

Monday, November 10, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. ET

InterContinental Boston, Boston, MA

Lyn Baranowski, CEO; Douglas Carlson, CFO, CBO

LifeSci Capital and Sofinnova Partners Growth & Innovation Summit

Format:

Date:

Location:

Participants:

1x1 Meetings

Monday, November 17, 2025

Corinthia Hotel, London, UK

Lyn Baranowski, CEO; Douglas Carlson, CFO, CBO

2025 Jefferies London Healthcare Conference Format:

Date:

Location:

Participants:

1x1 Meetings

Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Waldorf Hilton, London, UK

Lyn Baranowski, CEO; Douglas Carlson, CFO, CBO



About Avalyn Pharma

Avalyn is reimagining the future of pulmonary fibrosis treatment with a pipeline of new inhaled formulations of approved medicines intended to reduce systemic exposure and deliver medication directly to the site of disease. Pulmonary fibrosis is characterized by scarring of lung tissue, decline in lung function, and reduced exercise capacity and quality of life, and is associated with increased mortality. Currently approved therapeutic options slow pulmonary fibrosis progression but are associated with significant toxicities that restrict their use and dosing. Avalyn’s inhaled approach tackles the underlying pathophysiology of pulmonary fibrosis at its source and is designed to reduce systemic exposure and deliver medication directly to the site of disease. Avalyn’s AP01 is an optimized inhaled formulation of pirfenidone, currently being studied in the ongoing MIST Phase 2b study in progressive pulmonary fibrosis (PPF). AP01 has been assessed in over 150 individuals with different forms of pulmonary fibrosis and demonstrated clinical proof-of-concept with promising signals of efficacy and safety compared to historical data with existing therapies, supporting continued clinical development. The company completed two Phase 1 studies for AP02, inhaled nintedanib, for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and is planning a Phase 2 clinical trial. For more information, please visit avalynpharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

