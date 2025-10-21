Avalyn Announces Multiple Presentations at the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF) Summit 2025

BOSTON, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalyn Pharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of inhaled therapies for the treatment of life-threatening pulmonary diseases, today announced multiple presentations at the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF) Summit 2025 being held November 13-15, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois.

"We are proud to present four posters at the PFF Summit 2025 that reflect our commitment to advancing inhaled therapies for pulmonary fibrosis while keeping patient voices at the center of our work," said Howard M. Lazarus, M.D., FCCP, Chief Medical Officer at Avalyn Pharma. "Our collaborations with patient advocacy group leaders are focused on better understanding the emotional burden of an IPF patient’s daily life and the challenges of the diagnostic journey. In addition, we have leveraged insights from our patient advisors to help design our new AURA-IPF Phase 2 trial of AP02. These collaborations have been instrumental in shaping our research priorities and ensuring our clinical programs address what matters most to patients and the pulmonary fibrosis community."

"For too long, clinical research has talked about patients instead of talking with them," said Karen Smoot, a co-author of Avalyn’s patient experience posters and an IPF patient. "Collaborating with Avalyn on the AURA-IPF study design poster allowed me to contribute my personal experience and the views of Support Group members to reflect the patient-relevant aspects of this study in a manner more relatable to patients. I’m grateful to Avalyn for valuing patient perspectives and hope this collaboration helps improve understanding and support for those affected by this challenging disease."

Avalyn will present four posters in conjunction with the PFF Summit 2025 Welcome Reception from 5-8 p.m. CT on Thursday, November 13, 2025.

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: Living with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF): Unpacking the Shared Realities of Daily Life, Emotional Burden, and Finding the Way

Authors: Jennifer H. Wescoe, Teresa Barnes, Dolly J. Kervitsky, Sharon Lee, Todd Georgieff, Brittany N. J. Davis, Meredith Hart, Allison Trucillo, Joyce Lee

Title: Navigating the IPF Maze: A Mixed-Methods Patient Experience Study to Understand the Diagnostic Journey of IPF

Authors: Dolly J. Kervitsky, Jennifer H. Wescoe, Teresa Barnes, Sharon Lee, Todd Georgieff, Brittany N. J. Davis, Meredith Hart, Allison Trucillo, Joyce Lee

Title: Inhalation Innovation: An Overview of AP02-003, a New Trial Studying Inhaled Nintedanib in the Treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

Authors: Michael Kreuter, Karen Smoot, Samuel M. Kirton, Howard M. Lazarus, Debi Murwin, Elena Alhaja, Brittany N. J. Davis, Allison Trucillo, Meredith Hart, Craig S. Conoscenti, Joyce S. Lee

Title: Long-term Safety and Efficacy Data with Inhaled Pirfenidone (AP01) in the ATLAS Open-label Extension Study Up to 240 weeks

Authors: Tamera J. Corte, Sébastien Tilleux, Deepthi K. Nair, Felix A. Woodhead, Meredith Hart, Hao Bao, Craig Conoscenti, Howard M. Lazarus, Margaret L. Wilsher

About Avalyn Pharma

Avalyn is reimagining the future of pulmonary fibrosis treatment with a pipeline of new inhaled formulations of approved medicines designed to reduce systemic exposure and deliver medication directly to the site of disease. Pulmonary fibrosis is characterized by scarring of lung tissue, decline in lung function, and reduced exercise capacity and quality of life, and is associated with increased mortality. Currently approved therapeutic options slow pulmonary fibrosis progression but are associated with significant toxicities that restrict their use and dosing. Avalyn’s inhaled approach tackles the underlying pathophysiology of pulmonary fibrosis at its source and is designed to reduce systemic exposure and deliver medication directly to the site of disease. Avalyn’s AP01 is an optimized inhaled formulation of pirfenidone, currently being studied in the ongoing MIST Phase 2b study in progressive pulmonary fibrosis (PPF). AP01 has been assessed in over 150 individuals with different forms of pulmonary fibrosis and demonstrated clinical proof-of-concept with improved efficacy and safety compared to historical data with existing therapies. The company completed two Phase 1 studies for AP02, inhaled nintedanib, for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and is planning a Phase 2 clinical trial. For more information, please visit avalynpharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

