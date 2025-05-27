SEALSQ Invests in Wecan Token to Advance Post-Quantum Digital Identity and Strengthen Blockchain Security, following a Strategic Partnership with SOLANA

Geneva, Switzerland, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) (“SEALSQ” or the “Company”), a leader in Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum cybersecurity solutions, today announced a strategic investment in Wecan Token, reinforcing its commitment to secure and decentralized digital identity solutions through the Wecan Token.

This investment marks a significant milestone in SEALSQ’s vision to enable trusted Know Your Customer (KYC) processes, digital identity, and electronic signature services using blockchain-based technologies. The Wecan Token, originally developed to support decentralized compliance through Wecan Comply, is now positioned as a central component in SEALSQ’s digital trust ecosystem. As part of this strategic initiative, SEALSQ is creating a dedicated reserve of Wecan Tokens to support its ecosystem and future integrations.

Enhancing Trust with Blockchain-Backed Identity

By integrating the Wecan Token with WISeID, SEALSQ’s trusted digital identity platform, the company is expanding the reach of secure identity verification across regulated industries. This includes robust KYC compliance, digital onboarding, and verifiable credentials — all supported by tamper-proof blockchain records and hardware-rooted digital certificates.

Wecan and Solana have formed a strategic partnership to revolutionize the way official records are secured and verified. By integrating the Solana Attestation Service (SAS), a cutting-edge solution powered by trusted oracles, Wecan enables institutions to anchor sensitive data, such as land registries, directly onto the Solana blockchain. This collaboration brings a new level of transparency, security, and cost-efficiency to the digitalization of institutional data. The first flagship use case, an on-chain land register, exemplifies how blockchain can mitigate fraud risks, ensure data integrity, and streamline compliance processes for governments and regulatory bodies worldwide.

A Universal Token for Digital Transactions

The Wecan Token now acts as a utility token enabling secure digital signatures, consent management, and verified data sharing. Its role extends beyond regulatory compliance, allowing individuals and organizations to engage in authenticated, legally binding digital transactions with confidence.

Use Cases for Banks and Financial Organizations

Banks and financial institutions stand to gain significant advantages from this integration:

Streamlined KYC and Onboarding : The use of verifiable credentials and blockchain-based identity proofs reduces onboarding friction, minimizes manual verification efforts, and speeds up account creation.

: The use of verifiable credentials and blockchain-based identity proofs reduces onboarding friction, minimizes manual verification efforts, and speeds up account creation. Compliance Automation : Smart contracts tied to Wecan Token facilitate real-time, automated compliance with Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and other regulatory frameworks.

: Smart contracts tied to Wecan Token facilitate real-time, automated compliance with Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and other regulatory frameworks. Digital Signature Authorization : Secure, tamper-proof digital signatures can be used for contracts, loan agreements, and internal approvals, ensuring legal validity and auditability.

: Secure, tamper-proof digital signatures can be used for contracts, loan agreements, and internal approvals, ensuring legal validity and auditability. Cross-Border Verification : Interoperable digital identities simplify international banking operations by offering instant and trustworthy customer identification across jurisdictions.

: Interoperable digital identities simplify international banking operations by offering instant and trustworthy customer identification across jurisdictions. Tokenized Consent Management: Customers can grant or revoke data-sharing permissions in real time, improving transparency and enabling GDPR-compliant personal data handling.





These capabilities help financial institutions reduce operational costs, enhance security, and build customer trust through seamless, transparent, and privacy-centric digital interactions.

Positioned for Growth

With digital identity becoming a cornerstone of both enterprise and personal interactions, the Wecan Token is set to play a pivotal role in next-generation digital services. Its capped supply of 6 billion tokens and expanded utility in identity management and digital signature workflows make it a valuable asset for organizations embracing secure, decentralized trust models.

Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ, stated: “Our investment in the Wecan Token reflects our long-term belief in the power of decentralized identity. By combining Wecan’s compliance framework with our secure identity infrastructure, we’re unlocking new standards for privacy, interoperability, and trust in the digital economy.”

Vincent Pignon, CEO of Wecan, added: “Partnering with SEALSQ takes the Wecan Token to a new level of strategic importance. By embedding it within a robust post-quantum secure infrastructure, we are enabling the next evolution of trusted interactions for financial institutions, governments, and enterprises worldwide.”

About Wecan Group

Founded in 2015 in Switzerland, Wecan Group is a leading provider of blockchain-based solutions for secure data management, serving individuals, enterprises, and financial institutions. The company is dedicated to improving data handling efficiency in response to the increasing volume of sensitive information being generated globally. By leveraging blockchain technology, Wecan Group promotes the tokenization of data as a solution to common issues related to data completeness, redundancy, and security.

One of Wecan Group’s flagship platforms, Wecan Comply, is a leading platform for orchestrating KYC & KYB compliance data. From onboarding to periodic reviews and audits, the platform seamlessly connects financial institutions through a secure and standardized data exchange protocol.

Wecan Group has established itself as a market leader in Switzerland, recognized and adopted by major wealth management firms, banks, financial intermediaries, and large global enterprises. The platform enables the storage, request, sharing, and management of various types of data, such as KYB and KYC, leveraging the most advanced data exchange and storage infrastructure on the market.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

