ibex Appoints Ricky Fields as Global Head of Business Development for Wave iX

WASHINGTON, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and AI-powered customer engagement technology solutions, today announced the appointment of Ricky Fields as Global Head of Business Development for ibex Wave iX, the company’s next-gen AI solutions platform that is redefining the customer experience (CX) industry.

In this role, Fields will report directly to Carl O'Neil, EVP and GM of Wave iX, Augment, and ibex CX. He will spearhead the company’s new go-to-market strategy as ibex scales Wave iX across industries seeking high-performance, non-human agent solutions that deliver seamless, fully autonomous customer experiences.

“ibex is the proven leader in AI for CX, delivering breakthrough AI solutions that transform how businesses engage with their customers,” said Bob Dechant, CEO of ibex. “We manage hundreds of millions of customer interactions for the world’s top brands across major industries and provide unmatched business insights, making ibex the ideal CX partner to ensure digital transformation success. With Ricky driving our Wave iX go-to-market efforts, we’re positioned to reset the industry standard for customer experience and create unprecedented value for our clients.”

Fields brings more than 25 years of experience scaling transformative technology at leading companies including Google, HPE, Cloudflare, and Avaya. His unique blend of strategic vision, technical expertise, and customer-first focus will be instrumental as ibex aggressively pursues its BPO 3.0 strategy and positions Wave iX as the leading AI-native CX platform.

Fields’ passion for reimagining customer engagement aligns perfectly with ibex’s vision to modernize legacy CX models. In his new role, Fields will help accelerate ibex’s evolution as the Generative AI CX leader by unlocking new opportunities where intelligent AI agents deliver scalable, high-impact outcomes. Under his leadership, Wave iX is poised to further drive new revenue through AI, business insights, and operational excellence.

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of approximately 30 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of more than 31,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including the AI-powered ibex Wave iX solutions suite, to manage nearly 175 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn .

