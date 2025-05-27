IBN Re-Engaged to Provide Real-Time Coverage of the 15th Annual London Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN ("InvestorBrandNetwork"), an innovative corporate communications firm and content distributor, is thrilled to announce its continued collaboration with ROTH Capital Partners, LLC ("ROTH") in celebration of the 15th Annual London Conference , slated to take place on June 24-26, 2025, at the Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane in London, UK.

ROTH, a relationship-driven investment bank dedicated to serving growth companies and their investors, excels in fostering connections between c-suite executives of innovative companies and seasoned investors across varied sectors. With a network of clients and partners at the forefront of multiple high-growth industries, including sustainability and technology, ROTH will once again deliver exceptional value at this industry-leading annual conference.

During the upcoming conference, select companies chosen by ROTH’s team of senior analysts will engage in meaningful one-on-one and small-group discussions that provide investors with the opportunity to meet with executive management from approximately 80 companies across sustainability, technology and media, engineering and construction, financial technology, energy (oil and gas), metals and mining, consumer industries and other services. The format fosters the exploration of potential synergies and collaborative opportunities, as well as forging lasting professional relationships. The annual conference will also feature keynote presentations and insightful and interactive discussions.

As a marketing sponsor of the event, IBN will utilize its expansive suite of corporate communications solutions to enhance visibility and maximize engagement for the conference across digital channels. InvestorWire, one of more than 70 brands in IBN’s portfolio, will play a key role in syndicating coverage.

Randy Clark, Director of Global Operations for IBN, said, "ROTH has been a market leader in transactions management, advisory services, and research for decades, particularly in the small-to-mid cap space. The highly-awaited annual conference is the standard for financing sustainability and other sectors. We look forward to working alongside ROTH’s highly professional team to drive visibility and further amplify the event’s reach and impact.”

For additional information about the upcoming event and its participating companies, please visit: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_121687/conference_home.html?bank_access=0&event_id=121687

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 18+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfil the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

