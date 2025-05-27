Bitget Wallet Expands Sei Campaign to Gaming as Trading Volume Jumps 150-Fold





SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading non-custodial crypto wallet, has launched another phase of its Sei Ecosystem Month campaign, introducing a $75,000 rewards pool dedicated to Sei-based gaming applications. The update comes as earlier phases of the campaign helped drive over $25 million in total value locked (TVL) and a 150-fold increase in Sei's onchain trading volume within just a week of launch.

Powered by Bitget Wallet's full integration with the Sei network, users can trade, bridge, and interact with Sei-native DApps directly in-app. The wallet supports cross-chain transfers from 30 blockchains into Sei EVM and aggregates liquidity across 130+ chains through its Super DEX. These tools have helped simplify user onboarding and accelerate ecosystem engagement across DeFi, trading, and now GameFi and AI verticals.

Previous phases of the campaign featured collaborations with Takara Lend and Sailor Finance, focusing on DeFi participation and trading activity across the Sei network. The newly launched phase running from May 27 to June 27, features five interactive projects: Archer Hunter, Dive Diary, Fishwar, Hot Spring, and Kawaii Puzzle. Each project offers unique gameplay and task-based rewards. Users participating through Bitget Wallet can complete specific missions across these applications to earn SEI rewards, with participation tracked through verified wallet interactions.

"By aligning cross-chain infrastructure with real utility in DeFi, trading, and now gaming, we're seeing Sei ecosystem adoption scale week by week," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "The following phase opens the door to a wider user base, giving people more ways to engage with Sei through games and social interactions." Additional campaign phases spotlighting more projects are set to follow in the coming weeks.

