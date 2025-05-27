Satellite Internet Market to USD 29.44 Billion by 2032, owing to the Rapid Expansion of Remote Connectivity Solutions | SNS Insider

Pune, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satellite Internet Market Size Analysis:

“According to the SNS Insider report, the Satellite Internet Market size was valued at USD 8.16 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 29.44 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.39% from 2024 to 2032. This surge is driven by the proliferation of satellite constellations, government initiatives to expand rural connectivity, and technological advancements reducing service costs and improving user experience.”





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Singtel Group (Fixed Satellite Services, Satellite Solutions)

Freedomsat (Starlink Satellite Internet, Satellite Broadband Internet)

EchoStar Corporation (HughesNet, JUPITER System)

Thuraya Telecommunications Company (Thuraya IP+, Thuraya SatSleeve)

Eutelsat Communications SA (Eutelsat ADVANCE, Tooway)

OneWeb (Low Earth Orbit Satellite Constellation, OneWeb Enterprise Solutions)

SpaceX (Starlink, Starlink Mini)

Viasat, Inc. (Exede, Viasat Community Wi-Fi)

Axess (Axess Networks Maritime Services, Axess Networks Enterprise Solutions)

DSL Telecom (Satellite Broadband Services, VoIP over Satellite)

Hughes Network Systems LLC (HughesNet Gen5, JUPITER Aero System)

Telesat (Telesat Lightspeed, Anik F2 Satellite Services)

Embratel (Star One Satellite Services, Embratel Claro Satellite Broadband)

Speedcast (Speedcast Managed Satellite Services, Speedcast Maritime Broadband)

SES S.A (SES Broadband, O3b MEO Services)

Intelsat (Intelsat Flex, Intelsat EpicNG)

L3 Technologies, Inc. (L3Harris VSAT Systems, L3Harris SATCOM Solutions)

SKY Perfect JSAT Group (JSAT Mobile Services, JCSAT Satellites)

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS (SkyEdge II-c, Gilat Cellular Backhaul)

Satellite Internet Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 8.16 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 29.44 Billion CAGR CAGR of 15.39% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Growing Need for High-Speed Satellite Internet in Remote and Underserved Areas with Limited Terrestrial Connectivity

Cobham Limited (EXPLORER 8100, SAILOR 600 VSAT)

The US satellite internet market is driven by strong government initiatives, growing rural connectivity demand, and private sector investments in advanced satellite constellations. Valued at USD 2.24 billion in 2023, it is projected to reach USD 8.03 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of approximately 15.23%. Continued innovation and expanded service coverage will fuel robust market growth through 2032.

By Frequency Band: K-band Dominates, C-band Fastest Growing

The Frequency Spectrum leads the market and has a significant presence across satellite internet services in 2023 and accounting for 38% of revenue share, and is expected to maintain the same trend due to high data rates and bandwidth capacity required for broadband applications. Its relatively lower interference susceptibility and higher frequency range suit it for efficiently dealing with large volumes of data, especially for enterprise and government use cases.

C-band segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, due to massive performance in bad weather conditions and large coverage area, as it has been playing a leading role in broadcast and rural broadband. The appetite for growth is strong, especially in emerging economies. There are a few key trends that will help push this growth even further: Government support of rural connectivity projects. Existing C-band services will continue to grow through the forecast period as operators mitigate spectrum reallocation issues and develop integrated next-gen satellite systems.

By Industry: Government & Public Sector Leads, Media & Broadcasting, Fastest Growing

The market was dominated by the government and public sector, which used it for defense communications, emergency, public safety, and national security, and captured 20% of the revenue share in 2023. It provides reliable connectivity in remote areas, disaster-prone, and conflict zones, where terrestrial networks are unreliable, or the other options are not available. Furthermore, continuous demand is driven by the growing investment in digital infrastructure and security.

Media and Broadcasting is the fastest-growing sector during the forecast period, using satellite internet for Live content distribution, streaming, and Digital broadcasting to remote and underserved areas. Overall, higher bandwidth and low latency are used to support high-quality video transmission, and medium content distribution of real-time, enabled to uncovering of new revenue opportunities and reaching the audience.

Satellite Internet Market Segmentation:

By Frequency Band

L-band

C-band

K-band

X-band

By Industry

Energy & Utility

Government & Public Sector

Transport & Cargo

Maritime

Military

Corporates/Enterprises

Media & Broadcasting

Others

North America Dominates, while Asia-Pacific Fastest Growing

North America dominated the market and accounted for 39% of revenue share in 2023, due to the well-established communication infrastructure, a significant amount of investment made by private corporations and the government sector for connectivity in remote and rural areas. This further strengthens the region's position in terms of satellite constellation invention and strategic partnerships. This trend should be seen continuing with the constant growth in technology and deployments in service.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, as they have a large population, many rural populations, the governments are trying to expand their digital infrastructure, and countries like China, India, and Australia are investing heavily in satellite technology. The satellite internet market is expanding rapidly in this region due to rising broadband adoption, along with the increasing smart city initiatives.

Recent Developments in 2024

SpaceX announced in February 2024 the expansion of its Starlink satellite internet service to new regions, enhancing low-latency broadband connectivity in remote areas globally.

announced in February 2024 the expansion of its Starlink satellite internet service to new regions, enhancing low-latency broadband connectivity in remote areas globally. OneWeb secured a major contract in March 2024 with the UK government to provide satellite internet services for emergency response and rural connectivity projects.





