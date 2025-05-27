Fluorescent Pigment Market Projected to Reach USD 620.81 Million by 2032 | Expanding Use in Packaging, Textiles, and Safety Applications Drives Growth

Austin, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Fluorescent Pigment Market is valued at USD 396.43 million in 2024, the market is expected to reach USD 620.81 million by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.77% during the forecast period (2025–2032).





This rise in demand for bright and vibrant colors in advertising, branding, and safety products, coupled with technological advancements in pigment formulations, is driving the global market. Increasing safety regulations in construction, transportation, and occupational safety standards are also supporting the market growth, as visibility-enhancing pigments are essential for the production of protective clothing signs and warning devices. In addition, increasing consumer demand for high-quality and aesthetically pleasing goods within the cosmetic and packaging sectors has emerged as a new opportunity for demand for the fluorescent pigment market. Both functional and aesthetic applications draw heavily on their characteristic UV-reactive or daylight-visible properties.

U.S. Dominates Fluorescent Pigments Market with 70% Share Driven by Advanced Manufacturing and R&D Focus

The U.S. held a dominant market size of USD 106.31 million and a 70% market share. It owing to the presence of a well-established industrial base with advanced manufacturing technologies and high demand across leading end-use industries including packaging, safety, automotive, and consumer goods. It is because of the country's increased concentration towards innovation and R&D for high-end, high-performance fluorescent pigments providers, enhanced brightness, as well as durability and eco-friendliness.

Key Players:

DayGlo Color Corp.

Radiant Color NV

Luminochem Ltd.

Sinloihi Co., Ltd.

Wanlong Chemical Co., Ltd.

Brilliant Group, Inc.

Aron Universal Limited

Hangzhou Aibai Chemical Co., Ltd.

Wuxi Minghui International Trading Co., Ltd.

Badger Color Concentrates Inc.

Fluorescent Pigment Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 396.43 million Market Size by 2032 USD 620.81 million CAGR CAGR of 5.77% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments •By Formulation (Organic, Inorganic)

•By Type (Daylight Fluorescent, Phosphorescent, Others)

•By Application (Printing Inks/Graphic Arts, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Others)

•By End-use (Packaging, Automotive & Transportation, Building & Construction, Textiles, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Others) Key Drivers • Integration of Fluorescent Pigments in Smart Packaging Enhances Product Visibility and Security

• Rising Demand for Fluorescent Pigments in Textile Applications Enhances Market Expansion.

Market Segmentation

By Type

The daylight fluorescent pigments segment held the largest market share, around 55.1% in 2024. It is due to extreme brightness and is visible under natural light conditions, convincing them to be used for various sorts of applications. These pigments are UV light absorbers and emit it visible light, making them colorful, bright, and purple, a fluorescent pink in daylight. Because of this property, they are excellent for safety equipment, for signals, for traffic cones, and for emergency exit markings where high visibility is needed.

By Application

Printing inks and graphic arts held the largest market share, around 40.2% in 2024. It is due to their extreme brightness and capability to give prominence to printed designs under natural and ultraviolet light, fluorescent pigments are one of the most preferred materials within this field. On the other hand, these pigments are primarily used in point-of-sale displays, posters, labels, security printing, and other applications that require high chroma with a unique visual appearance to grab consumer attention from competitors and identify the brand.

By End-Use

The textile industry held the largest market share, around 28.1%, in 2024. It is owing to the large consumption of bright, easily visible colors in apparel, especially fashion, sportswear, and safety apparel. Their use is especially common with the production of activewear, streetwear, and clothes for children, where bright, glowing colors work as both a fashion statement and a practical attribute. Furthermore, the increasing safety standards regarding the use of fluorescent-colored cloths that are mandatory for construction workers, transport, and emergency service personnel to help them be visible in low-light settings have driven their demand of high-visibility garments.

Regional Analysis

North America held the largest market share, around 38.2%, in 2024, owing to its highly developed industrial sectors and advanced manufacturing capabilities. This is coupled with high demand from key end-use industries such as safety, packaging, textiles, and printing. Due to the strict focus of the region on worker and public safety, the use of fluorescent pigments in high-visibility apparel, traffic signage, and construction equipment has gained much prominence, and the benefits of these pigments have been thoroughly reaped. Moreover, with many leading pigment manufacturers and innovation centers present in the U.S. and Canada, there has been optimal development of high-performance, eco-friendly fluorescent pigments for various industrial applications in the region.

Moreover, high demand from the booming e-commerce and retail sector in the North America region has further propelled the consumption of fluorescent inks and pigments for their use in packaging & promotional materials to attract the attention of the consumer. In addition, high regulatory benchmarks associated with product labeling along with occupational safety and environmental protection, have groundwork in the industry towards the adoption of advanced, benign colorant solutions. This, along with the other contributing factors, has helped grow North America to be at the forefront of the global fluorescent pigment market.

Recent Developments

In March 2025 , DayGlo Color Corp. announced the launch of a new eco-friendly fluorescent pigment line that uses renewable raw materials and offers enhanced biodegradability. These pigments are designed for safe use in food packaging and children’s toys.

, DayGlo Color Corp. announced the launch of a new eco-friendly fluorescent pigment line that uses renewable raw materials and offers enhanced biodegradability. These pigments are designed for safe use in food packaging and children’s toys. In November 2024, Radiant Color NV expanded its production facility in Belgium to increase output of its high-performance fluorescent pigments targeted at the European cosmetics and textile markets.





