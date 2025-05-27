Clinical asset management industry report highlights major trends reshaping health care in 2025

Indianapolis, Indiana, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As health care enters a new era marked by technological innovation and regulatory challenges, TRIMEDX has released a 2025 industry report on clinical asset management, offering a deep dive into the transformative trends and strategic imperatives facing today’s healthcare leaders.

The report, based on executive-level dialogue among leading health systems, explores how organizations are addressing pressing challenges—ranging from the rise of generative AI to growing cybersecurity threats, capital planning complexities, and the push for Right to Repair legislation.

“AI is the most significant technological breakthrough in human history,” says Eric Larsen, president emeritus of The Advisory Board and president of TowerBrook Advisors, underscoring the report’s emphasis on proactive engagement with generative AI to enhance productivity and unlock medical superintelligence.

Key findings from the report include:

Generative AI is poised to automate labor-intensive tasks, improve clinical decision-making, and unlock vast volumes of underutilized healthcare data.

is poised to automate labor-intensive tasks, improve clinical decision-making, and unlock vast volumes of underutilized healthcare data. Cybersecurity is increasingly viewed as an enterprise-wide risk, demanding stronger segmentation, regulatory preparedness, and collaboration with federal agencies.

is increasingly viewed as an enterprise-wide risk, demanding stronger segmentation, regulatory preparedness, and collaboration with federal agencies. Right to Repair legislation continues to gain momentum, with industry advocates highlighting the importance of cost-effective, high-quality service options for medical equipment.

legislation continues to gain momentum, with industry advocates highlighting the importance of cost-effective, high-quality service options for medical equipment. Capital planning and aging equipment remain ongoing concerns, prompting calls for data-driven asset management to maximize limited budgets.

and aging equipment remain ongoing concerns, prompting calls for data-driven asset management to maximize limited budgets. Clinical engineering and IT Integration is seen as essential, yet fraught with organizational challenges as leaders debate structure, accountability, and alignment.

“Our conversations reveal a sector at a crossroads,” says TRIMEDX Chief Commercial Officer Ted Dunham. “Healthcare organizations must make tough decisions while navigating emerging technologies and evolving regulations—all without losing sight of patient safety and care quality.”

The report also previews the TRIMEDX 2025 technology roadmap, featuring innovations such as TRIMEDX GeoSense (a real-time location system), expanded mobile app capabilities, rental equipment tracking, and predictive service planning tools. These advancements aim to improve asset utilization, reduce downtime, and bolster cybersecurity.

Download the full report now to explore how leading organizations are preparing for the future of healthcare technology.

