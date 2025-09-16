TRIMEDX named a Top 100 Global Inspiring Workplace in 2025

Indianapolis, Indiana, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRIMEDX―a leading independent clinical asset management company delivering clinical engineering services, clinical asset informatics, and medical device cybersecurity―has been named one of the Top 100 Global Inspiring Workplaces by the Inspiring Workplaces Group, ranking #45 on the prestigious 2025 list. This global recognition follows TRIMEDX’s recent selection as a Top 100 in North America (30th) announced earlier this year.

“Being named among the world’s most inspiring workplaces is a testament to our associates and the culture we’ve built together,” says TRIMEDX Chief Human Resources Officer Dawn Griffin. “Leadership at TRIMEDX means listening, supporting, and growing together. This recognition reflects our shared commitment to making TRIMEDX a place where people thrive.”

TRIMEDX was previously ranked #30 globally and #29 in North America in 2024. The 2025 Global Top 100 list was drawn from the highest-scoring winners across seven regions, including North America, Europe, Asia, and Australasia. Entrants were evaluated on six key elements:

Culture and purpose

Leadership

Wellbeing

Inclusion

Employee voice

Employee experience

According to a statement from Inspiring Workplaces, “The quality of submissions from each region has raised the bar, making it the strongest year our independent judges have ever seen. It shows that more business leaders are truly putting their people first and seeing real benefits. It also highlights the positive, meaningful changes happening in workplaces around the world, as reflected in entries from every region.”

To view the full list of global winners, visit 2025 Global Inspiring Workplaces List.

###

About TRIMEDX

TRIMEDX is an industry-leading, independent clinical asset management company delivering comprehensive clinical engineering services, clinical asset informatics, and medical device cybersecurity. We help healthcare providers transform their clinical assets into strategic tools, driving reductions in operational expenses, optimizing clinical asset capital spend, maximizing resources for patient care, and delivering improved safety & protection. TRIMEDX was built by providers, for providers, and leverages a history of expert clinical engineering with data on 90-95% of in-use medical equipment in the United States.

About The Inspiring Workplaces Group – change the world

Inspiring Workplaces is headquartered in the UK and operates in North America, Africa and Australasia. Inspiring Workplaces™ believes in recognizing and shaping the new, forward-thinking organizations of the future. By shedding light on these innovative workplaces, Inspiring Workplaces helps to encourage positive change in workplaces as well as provide a source of inspiration and education for those who seek it.

Attachment