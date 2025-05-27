Strivacity and IDMWORKS Partner to Accelerate Digital Identity Transformation

HERNDON, Va., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strivacity, a leading provider of modern customer identity and access management (CIAM) solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with IDMWORKS, a premier identity security services firm, to help organizations modernize and secure customer onboarding and sign-in journeys while simplifying implementation and accelerating time-to-value.

“This partnership gives organizations the technology and support they need to deliver customer-focused outcomes faster,” said Doug Popik, Strivacity’s vice president, Worldwide Sales. “With Strivacity’s focus on product innovation and IDMWORKS’ proven success in identity transformation, organizations can confidently move from idea to go-live with less effort and greater impact.”

Strivacity’s unified CIAM platform consolidates critical capabilities, including registration, identity verification, fraud detection, consent management, and adaptive access, as well as provides a powerful customer insights dashboard. Business and security teams gain real-time visibility into how customers engage with onboarding and sign-in flows – enabling them to identify drop-offs, optimize experiences, and make secure, data-driven decisions without heavy engineering involvement.

IDMWORKS complements Strivacity’s technology with end-to-end identity services – ranging from strategy and design to implementation, integration, and managed services. With a two-decade track record of guiding complex IAM initiatives, IDMWORKS brings industry-specific insights and scalable frameworks that help clients reduce risk while accelerating customer impact.

“Too many organizations get stuck in the weeds trying to modernize identity. This partnership changes that,” said Paul Bedi, CEO, IDMWORKS. “With Strivacity’s intuitive platform and our proven delivery model, companies can implement secure, scalable customer identity solutions faster – without the usual friction.”

This partnership comes on the heels of Strivacity’s designation as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM), Q4 2024, recognizing its ability to help businesses deliver secure and seamless digital experiences with speed and agility.

About IDMWORKS www.idmworks.com

IDMWORKS is an industry-leading identity and access management (IAM) solutions provider. Since 2004, the company has been dedicated to securing businesses and enabling interactions with their customers, partners, and employees driving transformative growth. Complex identity challenges are simplified through the team’s vision, expertise and resilience ensuring strategic outcomes are successful. IDMWORKS' deeply knowledgeable and customer-centric experts have been leading the ever-shifting IAM industry for nearly two decades, positioning the company to deliver cutting-edge cyber security solutions.

About Strivacity www.strivacity.com

Strivacity helps brands add secure sign-up and sign-in capabilities to their customer-facing applications without tying up a crew of developers or consultants. We offer a unified customer identity and access management (CIAM) solution that uses clicks (not custom coding) so organizations can get going fast and don’t have to choose between creating great customer experiences, securing their customers’ data and staying compliant with fast-changing privacy regulations like GDPR and CCPA.

Contact

James Gallagher

Spire Communications for Strivacity

(919) 308-0738

jgallagher@spirecomm.com