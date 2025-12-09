Strivacity Unifies Identity for Human and AI-driven Interactions

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strivacity, a leader in Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM), today announced early access for Strivacity for AI Agents, which extends governance, delegation, and auditability to AI systems. As autonomous systems take on more customer interactions, the offering helps organizations secure data, provide insights and auditability to who and what authorized each action, and maintain compliance within a unified product for both human and AI-driven interactions.

Customer interactions are evolving in the era of AI. Customers can now shop through conversational interfaces, receive personalized recommendations, resolve support issues, update account information, and complete fulfillment workflows without manual intervention. These are identity-driven interactions that authorize actions, modify accounts, and trigger backend workflows.

As these experiences scale, organizations need identity controls that protect customer data, verify authorization, and ensure full auditability and compliance. Analysts expect non-human identity interactions to soon outnumber human ones, creating demand for identity products that can manage delegation, consent, governance, and accountability without adding operational complexity.

Strivacity solves these challenges with a unified product that secures and governs activity across human users, as well as external or internal AI agents, in one place.

“AI is fundamentally reshaping identity,” said Keith Graham, Strivacity’s co-founder and chief executive officer. “Enterprises need to authorize, verify, and audit AI agents with the same rigor they apply to humans. Strivacity for AI Agents delivers that control in a single product, combining built-in governance and consent, enforcing data residency, and providing real-time visibility into every action an agent takes on behalf of a human.”

Why It Matters

Organizations in regulated and high-scale industries such as financial services, insurance, and retail are rapidly increasing automation to reduce cost and improve customer experience. That shift introduces new questions around authorization, auditability, compliance, and data exposure.

Strivacity for AI Agents delivers secure delegation, insights, adaptive access, and full auditability across human and AI actions. Because it runs within a single-instance product architecture, companies ensure data residency requirements while avoiding cross-customer exposure and the shared-risk models found in many legacy IAM products. With real-time dashboards showing what agents are accessing, when, and why on behalf of customers, organizations gain continuous oversight and complete confidence in AI-driven workflows.

Strivacity also introduces consumer-facing agent visibility within its self-service account management. Customers can see which AI agents they have authorized, what those agents can do, and revoke access at any time, delivering transparency and control that traditional IAM tools do not support.

A Structural Advantage

Strivacity is the only IAM provider offering a unified identity product with AI capabilities included by default. Other solutions rely on multi-product orchestration, bolt-on modules, or shared tenants. Strivacity’s single-product, single-instance approach allows companies to deploy faster, streamline operations, reduce cost, and maintain clear isolation between customers.

Market Opportunity

The rise of agent-based identity unlocks new market demand across autonomous workflows, support automation, customer service AI, partner connectivity, and backend orchestration. Early adopters see AI-driven identity as a way to accelerate processes, reduce service overhead, and improve customer experience. This strengthens Strivacity’s position in a rapidly expanding segment adjacent to CIAM and broadens its reach across both B2C and B2B identity.

Early Access Now Open

Strivacity for AI Agents is now available for early access. Organizations can register at:

strivacity.com/capabilities/strivacity-for-ai-agents

About Strivacity

Strivacity delivers the only SaaS product that secures access for customers, partners, and the AI systems acting on their behalf. Its single-instance architecture eliminates operational complexity, shared-tenant risk, and the bolt-on models common in legacy IAM, while giving organizations full control over data residency to meet regional and industry requirements. Strivacity is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, with offices across the United States and Europe.

Contact

Janice Clayton

Spire Communications for Strivacity

(404) 441-8836

jclayton@spirecomm.com