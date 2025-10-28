Strivacity Accelerates Global Momentum with Partner-First Strategy

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strivacity, a leader in Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM), today announced continued momentum in its 100% partner-first strategy. The company’s modern, single-instance CIAM product is delivered exclusively through a network of trusted identity service providers, reflecting Strivacity’s commitment to helping customers reduce fraud, simplify compliance, and create great digital experiences with the expertise of partners they trust.

The company’s growing partner ecosystem includes GuidePoint Security, IDMWorks, KeyData, SDG, and Simeio, with more partners joining the network to meet rising demand worldwide. These alliances are helping organizations replace outdated, complex CIAM platforms with a modern, single product that delivers measurable business outcomes and meets strict data residency requirements.

To advance this strategy and expand its reach, Strivacity has appointed Jennifer Cox as Head of Global Channels and Alliances. In this role, Cox will build out the company’s partner program, strengthen joint go-to-market initiatives, forge tech alliances, and equip partners with the resources they need to accelerate customer success.

“Partners are the foundation of Strivacity’s growth strategy,” said Doug Popik, Vice President of Worldwide Sales at Strivacity. “Our 100% partner-led model ensures customers get the best combination of Strivacity’s innovative technology and the proven expertise of service providers. With Jennifer leading our channel strategy and building a formal program, we’re well positioned to scale this commitment globally.”

Cox brings over a decade of experience in identity and market strategy leadership. She has held senior leadership roles at Saviynt, BlueCat, SecZetta, and Optiv, where she built high-performing teams and developed go-to-market strategies with global technology and services partners.

“I’m thrilled to join Strivacity at such a pivotal time,” said Cox. “Organizations are rethinking how they deliver identity experiences, and Strivacity’s modern CIAM approach is exactly what the market needs. Strivacity has already built impressive momentum and I’m excited to take that to the next level by building and enabling a strong, diverse partner ecosystem that delivers exceptional outcomes for our customers.”

Strivacity’s partner program expansion and Cox’s appointment cap a year of record-breaking ARR growth, global customer expansion, and recognition as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Identity and Access Management Solutions, Q4 2024 .

For more information, visit www.strivacity.com .

About Strivacity

Strivacity helps brands add secure sign-up and sign-in to customer-facing applications without heavy developer or consultant resources. Our single CIAM product unifies sign-up, sign-in, fraud prevention, identity verification, consent management, and customer insights. Built on a single-instance architecture, Strivacity delivers stronger privacy and security with dedicated environments for every customer. Whether you want to code, configure, or both, the choice is yours. With Strivacity, organizations can move quickly while delivering great experiences, protecting customer data, and staying compliant with regulations like GDPR and CCPA.