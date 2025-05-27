New Book THE ART OF PARABLES Offers Faith Formation Tool for Christians

Charleston, SC, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christian author, theologian and accomplished sculptor Charles McCollough has tapped into his passion for blending art and faith once again in a new book, “The Art of Parables,” a republication of his 2008 title of the same name. Having spent his career exploring the intersection of art and spirituality, McCollough has come to believe that art has the power to foster spiritual growth. In the book, McCollough uses photographs of his sculptures to wordlessly convey the message of Jesus’s parables to help others grow in their faith. “This is a totally new approach to understanding the parables of Jesus, examining the well-known ones as well as the obscure” McCollough stated.

Reflecting the spiritual, personal and socio-economic status of Jesus’s time, the book offers a new faith formation tool and a unique approach to interpreting and understanding Jesus’s teachings, inviting readers to embark on a spiritual journey. “Images have the power to reach us when words can’t, because some things in life are too deep for words,” McCollough said. “The Art of Parables” introduces a novel approach for individuals, church leaders, preachers, students, youth groups and Bible study leaders who are interested in deepening their understanding of the parables of Jesus.

“The Art of Parables” is available for purchase on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author:

Charles McCollough is a public speaker, sculptor and the author of ten non-fiction books. He holds an M. Div. and a Ph.D. in theology and served as the director for adult education for the United Church of Christ in Philadelphia and New York. Pursuing his lifelong love of art, he studied sculpture at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, Johnson Atelier, The Princeton Art Association, and Mercer College. He has taught art and social ethics in colleges and seminaries, and since his retirement, he has traveled the globe to give lectures on human rights, peace and justice. He lives on a farm in Hopewell, New Jersey with his wife Carol, where he works in clay, wood, bronze and stone in his barn studio. They have three grown children.

For more information about the author and his work, please visit Sculpture by Charles McCollough on Facebook.

