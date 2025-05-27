The International Code Council’s 2025 Building Safety Month Concludes with High Tech and Global Trends

Washington, D.C., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Code Council wraps up its 45th annual Building Safety Month campaign on a high note by spotlighting the industry's hottest topics- from groundbreaking developments in artificial intelligence to compelling global trends and more.

Week Five: Going Into Overtime, explains the importance of keeping up with new building safety trends and technologies when it comes to building safety. Learn how building safety professionals can leverage artificial intelligence to help them make quicker and more informed decisions in the field and how updating building codes can reduce utility bills and insurance premiums without impacting housing affordability. This week also details ways the Code Council is actively working with stakeholders around the world to address climate mitigation and emissions reduction.

“It’s essential that we leverage new technology to advance building safety” said Code Council Board President David Spencer, CBO. “Integrating artificial intelligence, modernizing building codes and working to address climate resilience measures will ensure that our structures are safe, affordable and better equipped for the future.”

“The American Gas Association (AGA) is once again proud to be a Foundational Sponsor of the Code Council’s Building Safety Month held each May. AGA has been a leader in advancing safety codes and standards across the industry to help protect customers, communities and employees, while continuing to deliver the reliable energy Americans expect,” said Karen Harbert, AGA president and CEO. “We have an extensive history partnering with the Code Council and our support for Building Safety Month continues to demonstrate that ongoing partnership.”

Communities across the United States are issuing proclamations declaring May 2025 as Building Safety Month. View the proclamations here or submit one here.

To participate in Building Safety Month:

Visit www.buildingsafetymonth.org/

Join us on social media and help spread the word. #BuildingSafety365

Download the promotional toolkit.

Discover resources for planning Building Safety Month events.

American Gas Association is the foundation sponsor of 2025 Building Safety Month. Week five is sponsored by American Concrete Institute and NCARB. To learn about sponsorship, click here.

About the International Code Council

The International Code Council is the leading global source of model codes and standards and building safety solutions. Code Council codes, standards and solutions are used to ensure safe, affordable and sustainable communities and buildings worldwide.