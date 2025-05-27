Oncology Information Systems Market Research and Growth Forecast Report 2025-2030: U.S. Government and Key Players Accelerate Investments, Asia-Pacific Region Poised for Rapid Growth

Dublin, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oncology Information Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Products & Services (Solutions, Professional Services), Application (Medical Oncology, Surgical Oncology), End-use, Region, with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Oncology Information Systems Market was valued at USD 2.94 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 4.69 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 8.10%

Increasing prevalence of cancer around the globe and rising investment in product development about cancer research undertaken by key players are key driving factors for the growth of the market. According to the estimates published by GLOBOCAN in 2020, 19.3 million new cancer cases were diagnosed and 10.0 million cancer-related mortalities were recorded. Cancer-causing infections like HPV and Hepatitis cause approximately 30% of cases in low-middle-income nations. The growing cancer burden is expected to boost the demand for advanced cancer care & management therapies with accurate and efficient results, thereby aiding the market growth.







Increasing investments in the field of oncology by both governments as well as key players is one of the key factors for boosting the market growth. The U.S. government has allocated $194 million towards Cancer Moonshot and $50 million to Childhood Cancer Data Initiative for the year 2022. Market players are collaborating to enhance product development and expand their business footprint. These factors are expected to drive market growth.



Solutions in the product & services segment held the largest market share in 2024. The rising adoption of solutions for patient data management and data sharing across different healthcare facilities is primarily responsible for the momentous growth of the market. The OIS solutions are aimed at better management practices as well as providing better treatment courses for optimal patient outcomes. An uptick in the trend for professional services or outsourcing of OIS software management, due to the lack of skilled professionals in the healthcare settings, is also helping the market growth. The medical oncology application segment held the largest market share in 2024. It is also estimated to be the fastest-growing segment from 2025 to 2030.



Innovations in immunotherapy, radiotherapy as well as targeted therapy for specific cancers have led the market growth. The surgical oncology segment is also expected to witness significant growth owing to technological advancements in the field of surgical interventions related to the treatment of various cancers. North America was the largest regional market in 2024 owing to the presence of major players.

The sophisticated healthcare system and high awareness of the importance of proper management of patient data have also led to regional market growth. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market due to rising expenditure on healthcare IT and overall healthcare facilities and supportive government initiatives



The solutions segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 73.99% in 2024 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The medical oncology segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 61.81% in 2024 and is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2030.

The hospitals & diagnostic imaging centers segment held the largest revenue share of 47.53% in 2024.

North America oncology information systems market held the largest revenue share of 39.67% in 2024.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.94 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.69 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

Increasing prevalence of cancer

Increasing investments and strategic initiatives in radiology and oncology

Technological advancements

Market Restraint Analysis

Cybersecurity and privacy concerns

Shortage of healthcare personnel in information technology

Companies Featured

Accuray Incorporated

Elekta

BrainLab

DOSIsoft SA

FLATIRON HEALTH

RaySearch Laboratories

Oracle (Cerner Corporation)

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (Siemens Healthineers).

