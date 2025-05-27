Egide: Postponement of the Annual General Meeting

Bollène (France), May 27, 2025 – 06:00 pm (CET)

Press Release

Postponement of the Annual General Meeting

of EGIDE Group

Egide Group (Euronext Growth Paris™- ISIN : FR0000072373 - Ticker : ALGID), worldwide provider of hermetic packages and connectors and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components informs its shareholders of the postponement of its Mixed General Meeting initially scheduled before June 30, 2025.

The Group is not in position to distribute all the documentation required for the General Meeting within the legal deadlines, particularly the reports from its Statutory Auditors. Their procedures are still ongoing as of the date of this press release.

Consequently, the 2024 financial statements have not yet been approved by the Board of Directors and the 2024 Annual Financial Report cannot be finalized.

To regularize this situation, a request was filed on May 26, 2025 with the President of the Commercial Court of Avignon for an extension of the legal deadline for holding the Annual General Meeting.

The Company will inform the market as soon as possible of the completion of its Statutory Auditors' work, the closing of its 2024 financial statements by the Board of Directors, the publication of its 2024 Annual Financial Report and the date of the Annual General Meeting.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

2025 HY Revenue: July 30, 2025

2025 HY Results: October 20, 2025

About EGIDE GROUP

Egide is a group with an international dimension, specialized in the manufacture of hermetic packages and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components. It operates in cutting edge markets with strong technology barriers to entry in all critical industry segments (Thermal Imaging. Optronics. High-Frequency. Power Units…). Egide is the only pure player in this market niche with manufacturing bases in France and the United States.

EGIDE is listed on Euronext Growth Paris™- ISIN: FR0000072373 - Ticker: ALGID

