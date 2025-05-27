Clean Power Alliance Targets Breakthrough Technologies and Business Models with New Clean Energy Innovation Solicitation

Los Angeles, Calif., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Power Alliance (CPA), the nation’s leading green power provider and California’s largest community choice energy aggregator, is excited to announce the launch of its Clean Energy Innovation Solicitation: Emerging Technologies and New Business Models.

This solicitation seeks to identify and support early-stage clean energy projects that leverage innovative technologies, business models, customer programs, or procurement concepts—particularly those that may not meet the criteria of CPA’s traditional Requests for Offers (RFOs)—but offer strong potential to enhance CPA’s clean energy portfolio or operations.

The primary goal of this solicitation is to accelerate the development of clean energy technologies that can play a key role in California’s transition to a sustainable energy future. By partnering with innovative businesses, CPA aims to bring forward solutions that can be scaled to meet the state’s energy needs, reduce its carbon footprint, and create opportunities for emerging technologies and business models as they advance in their commercialization process.

"This solicitation is an open call to those who are reimagining how clean energy can be produced, delivered and experienced,” said Clean Power Alliance CEO Ted Bardacke. “We’re looking for bold ideas that can scale, adapt and bring tangible benefits to the communities we serve."

The Clean Energy Innovation Solicitation is open for submissions, starting on May 27, 2025. Emerging technologies proposals will undergo two review and shortlisting cycles over the next year, while new business models submissions will be reviewed on a rolling basis per the solicitation schedule. Interested parties are encouraged to submit innovative ideas that have the potential to drive clean energy solutions and contribute to CPA’s goal of delivering reliable, affordable renewable energy to Southern California residents and businesses.

“We're proud to launch this innovation-driven initiative as part of our continued commitment to advancing California's clean energy future," said Lindsay Descagnia, vice president of power supply at Clean Power Alliance. "By supporting emerging technologies and novel business models, we're paving the way for next-generation solutions that can accelerate the transition to a more sustainable and resilient energy system.”

Submissions will be organized into two tracks with the following product types and eligibility characteristics:

Track 1: Emerging Technologies

Track 1 invites proposals for emerging clean energy technologies that could be in the early stages of development. This includes innovations in renewable or carbon-free power technologies, energy storage capabilities, and other advanced solutions designed to meet the growing energy demands of California. The resource must be located (or intended to be located) within California Independent System Operator (CAISO) territory or able to deliver energy to the CAISO grid. Projects within this track must meet a minimum size requirement of 1 megawatt (MW) with a maximum size requirement of 200 MW and have a projected commercial readiness date of no later than 2035.

For projects selected from Track 1, proposers may elect to receive a formal letter of support from CPA for the project or enter into an agreement with CPA that would, upon successful completion of defined development milestones, allow the project to be shortlisted for negotiations of a power purchase agreement. These award mechanisms are designed to facilitate project advancement and contribute to its ultimate success.

Track 2: New Business Models

Track 2 focuses on new business models, innovative contracting structures, customer programs and partnerships that can benefit CPA’s communities and customers. Submissions for Track 2 must have a commercial readiness date by 2030 or sooner. This track is aimed at developing creative solutions for the clean energy landscape that go beyond traditional energy procurement, creating value for both the organization and its diverse customer base.

Based on Track 2 submissions, CPA may open a competitive procurement process to consider contracting for promising concepts that enhance CPA’s operations and benefit its customers.

How to Participate

Track 1 proposals have two staggered deadlines—July 28, 2025, and January 9, 2026. Projects not submitted by the first deadline may still be submitted by the second. Track 2 proposals will be accepted on a rolling basis up to January 9, 2025. Detailed submission guidelines, including terms and conditions, evaluation criteria and proposal requirements, are available on CPA’s solicitation website.

About Clean Power Alliance

Clean Power Alliance is the locally operated, not-for-profit electricity provider serving 38 cities and the unincorporated areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. CPA is the fourth largest electricity provider in California and the number one green power provider in the United States. CPA provides clean renewable energy at competitive rates for approximately three million residents and businesses, along with innovative programs that promote resiliency, electrification, and customer bill savings. CPA has an investment-grade credit rating of A-minus from S&P Global Ratings.

View CPA’s most recent Impact Report here. Learn more about CPA at www.cleanpoweralliance.org.