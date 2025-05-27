Amundi General Meeting

Olivier Gavalda becomes Chairman of the Board of Directors

All resolutions have been approved with an average approval rate of 98.34%

Shareholders’ General Meeting of Amundi was held on Tuesday 27 May 2025. With a quorum of 92.79%, the General Meeting approved all the resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors, with an average approval rate of 98.34%.

After approving the financial statements for 2024, the General Meeting of Amundi has notably approved the distribution of a dividend of €4.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is set at 10 June 2025 and the dividend will be paid from 12 June 2025.

The General Meeting also approved the appointment as Director of Olivier Gavalda, who becomes Chairman of the Board of Directors, and the appointment of Jean-Christophe Mieszala as independent Director.

The detailed results of the votes of the General Meeting will be available on the website https://about.amundi.com/ within the regulatory timeframe.

Biographies

Olivier Gavalda has spent his entire career at Crédit Agricole. He joined Crédit Agricole du Midi in 1988 where he successively held the positions of Organisation Project Manager, Branch Manager, Training Manager and finally Head of Marketing. In 1998, he joined Crédit Agricole Ile-de-France as Regional Director, then in 2002 he was appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Crédit Agricole Sud Rhône-Alpes, in charge of Development and Human Resources. In 2007 he became Chief Executive Officer of Crédit Agricole Champagne-Bourgogne. In 2010, he joined Crédit Agricole S.A. as Head of the Regional Banks Division and then in 2015 he was appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of the Development, Customer and Innovation Division. In 2016, he became Chief Executive Officer of Crédit Agricole Ile-de-France. In November 2022, he has been appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Crédit Agricole S.A. in charge of Universal Bank. Olivier Gavalda is Chief Executive Officer of Crédit Agricole S.A. since 14 May 2025.

Olivier Gavalda holds a master’s degree in Econometrics and a DESS (post-graduate diploma) in organisation/computing from Arts et Métiers.

Jean-Christophe Mieszala served as a French civil servant and worked at the World Bank, until he joined McKinsey & Company in 1994. After several years in the United States, he moved to France and was elected Partner in France in 2000, then Senior Partner in 2006. He served as Managing Partner France (chief executive officer) from 2010 to 2017, then Global Chief Risk Officer from 2018 to 2024. He was also a member of McKinsey's Global Board of Directors from 2018. He left McKinsey in September 2024. In addition to his consulting activity for companies for nearly 30 years, he has been making regular contributions to various think tanks (WEF, Institut de l'Entreprise, MGI, etc.) and market initiatives concerning the French financial system and the French industrial ecosystem.

Jean-Christophe Mieszala is a member of the Advisory Committee of the Banque de France, a board member of Ecole des Mines ParisTech and of Allianz France.

Former student of the Ecole Polytechnique (class of 1985), Jean-Christophe Mieszala trained at the Corps des Mines (French civil service) until 1991 and obtained his MBA with honors from INSEAD in 1994.

***

About Amundi

Amundi, the leading European asset manager, ranking among the top 10 global players1, offers its 100 million clients - retail, institutional and corporate - a complete range of savings and investment solutions in active and passive management, in traditional or real assets. This offering is enhanced with IT tools and services to cover the entire savings value chain. A subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole group and listed on the stock exchange, Amundi currently manages more than €2.2 trillion of assets2.

With its six international investment hubs3, financial and extra-financial research capabilities and long-standing commitment to responsible investment, Amundi is a key player in the asset management landscape.

Amundi clients benefit from the expertise and advice of 5,700 employees in 35 countries.

Amundi, a trusted partner, working every day in the interest of its clients and society

www.amundi.com

Press contacts:

Natacha Andermahr

Tel. +33 1 76 37 86 05

natacha.andermahr@amundi.com

Corentin Henry

Tel. +33 1 76 36 26 96

corentin.henry@amundi.com

Investor contacts:

Cyril Meilland, CFA

Tel. +33 1 76 32 62 67

cyril.meilland@amundi.com

Thomas Lapeyre

Tel. +33 1 76 33 70 54

thomas.lapeyre@amundi.com

Annabelle Wiriath

Tel. + 33 1 76 32 43 92

annabelle.wiriath@amundi.com

1 Source: IPE “Top 500 Asset Managers” published in June 2024, based on assets under management as at 31/12/2023

2 Amundi data as at 31/03/2025

3 Paris, London, Dublin, Milan, Tokyo and San Antonio (via our strategic partnership with Victory Capital)

Attachment