New York, USA, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liposarcoma Clinical Trial Analysis: Key Insights into Rich Pipeline Featuring 15+ Companies and 20+ Therapies | DelveInsight

The liposarcoma treatment market is driven by a rising global disease burden and growing demand for innovative therapies, including immunotherapies and targeted treatments. Increased R&D investment. Emerging markets are also contributing through improved access, awareness, and healthcare initiatives. Additionally, technological advances and strategic moves by leading pharma players continue to shape the competitive landscape.

DelveInsight’s 'Liposarcoma Pipeline Insight 2025' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline liposarcoma therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the liposarcoma pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Liposarcoma Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s liposarcoma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 15+ active players working to develop 20+ pipeline liposarcoma drugs.

Key liposarcoma companies such as Boehringer Ingelheim, Ascentage Pharma Group Inc., Edgewood Oncology Inc., Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd, Salarius Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Lamassu Bio Inc., Pfizer, Valo Therapeutics, OncoResponse, Inc., Adaptimmune, Incyte Corporation, Daiichi Sankyo, Numab Therapeutics AG, HRYZ Biotech Co., Sotio Biotech Inc. , Boundless Bio , Owkin, and others are evaluating new liposarcoma drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising pipeline liposarcoma therapies such as Brigimadlin, APG-115, BTX-A51, SPH4336, Seclidemstat, SA53-OS, PF-07220060, PeptiCRAd-1, OR2805, Letetresgene autoleucel, INCMGA00012, DS-2243a, NM32-2668, MASCT-I, CAR-GPC3 T Cells, BBI-355, OKN 4395, and others are in different phases of liposarcoma clinical trials.

and others are in different phases of liposarcoma clinical trials. In January 2025, the FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation to letetresgene autoleucel (lete-cel) for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic myxoid/round cell liposarcoma (MRCLS).

In January 2025, the FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation to letetresgene autoleucel (lete-cel) for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic myxoid/round cell liposarcoma (MRCLS). In November 2024, Intensity Therapeutics presented INT230-6 Phase I/II data in a late-breaking session at the 2024 Annual Connective Tissue Oncology Society Meeting (CTOS). These data showed a median overall survival ("mOS") of 21.3 months versus a synthetic control of 6.7 months, an increase in T-cell activation, and a favorable safety profile for patients receiving INT230-6 alone. INVINCIBLE-3 continues recruiting with an expected enrollment of 333 patients with leiomyosarcoma, liposarcoma, and undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma.

In April 2024, the publication of new preclinical data from a study of BTX-A51 in human liposarcoma (LPS) conducted by Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Hebrew University-Hadassah Medical School to be presented at the AACR Annual Meeting.

In April 2024, Boundless Bio presents preclinical and clinical pharmacodynamic data on its lead ecDNA-directed therapy (ecDTx), BBI-355, and research on ecDNA-mediated acquired resistance to chemotherapy at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024. BBI-355 is a novel, oral, selective inhibitor of checkpoint kinase 1 (CHK1) being studied in the ongoing, first-in-human, Phase I/II POTENTIATE clinical trial in patients with oncogene amplified cancers.

The liposarcoma pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage liposarcoma drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the liposarcoma clinical trial landscape.

Liposarcoma Overview

Liposarcoma is a rare and diverse type of cancer that originates in fat tissue, accounting for roughly 13–20% of all soft tissue sarcomas. It is classified into four main histological subtypes: well-differentiated liposarcoma (WDLS) or atypical lipomatous tumor (ALT), dedifferentiated liposarcoma (DDLS), myxoid liposarcoma (MLS), and pleomorphic liposarcoma (PLS), with WDLS/ALT being the most frequently diagnosed. Due to its rarity and complex presentation, liposarcoma is often misdiagnosed—up to 30% of cases may initially be identified incorrectly. This diagnostic challenge, combined with limited treatment options, underscores the need for continued research and improved clinical approaches. Standard treatments include surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy, though outcomes vary depending on tumor subtype and disease progression. Timely detection and precise diagnosis are essential to improving survival and treatment success.

Liposarcomas may develop silently, especially in early stages, and often present as a painless lump beneath the skin. Key warning signs include the formation of a new lump, continued growth of an existing mass, localized pain or numbness, and symptoms of internal bleeding like blood in the stool or vomit. Symptoms can vary depending on tumor location. In the arms or legs, patients may notice swelling, pain, a growing mass, and muscle weakness. When tumors form in the abdomen, they may cause abdominal discomfort, bloating, early fullness, constipation, or gastrointestinal bleeding. As the tumor enlarges, it can exert pressure on nearby tissues and organs, leading to increased discomfort and functional impairment. Early diagnosis is vital for more effective management and better outcomes.

The precise cause of liposarcoma is unknown, but it is believed to be driven by genetic mutations in the DNA of fat cells. These mutations disrupt normal cell behavior, causing the cells to multiply uncontrollably and evade normal mechanisms of cell death. Some liposarcomas remain localized and expand slowly, while others may invade nearby tissues or spread to distant sites via metastasis. Although the exact risk factors are not well defined, prior radiation exposure, certain inherited genetic syndromes, and chronic exposure to harmful chemicals may elevate the risk of developing this cancer.

To confirm a diagnosis, doctors typically perform a biopsy—removing a small sample of tissue via needle or surgical procedure—which is examined under a microscope by a pathologist. If liposarcoma is identified, imaging tests such as X-rays, MRI, CT scans, ultrasound, or PET scans are used to determine the size and spread of the tumor. Detailed analysis of the biopsy sample helps assess the tumor’s characteristics, guide treatment planning, and predict outcomes.

Treatment usually begins with surgical removal of the tumor, aiming to eliminate all cancer cells while preserving nearby structures. If the tumor is close to or involves critical organs, radiation or chemotherapy may be used beforehand to shrink it, making surgery more effective. Radiation therapy targets cancer cells with high-energy beams and may be administered before or after surgery. Chemotherapy—though not effective for all subtypes—may be recommended in some cases, particularly for aggressive or metastatic forms, and is often combined with other treatments. Therapy is customized based on the tumor type, size, location, and the patient’s overall health.

A snapshot of the Pipeline Liposarcoma Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Brigimadlin Boehringer Ingelheim III Proto-oncogene protein c-mdm2 inhibitors Oral SPH4336 Shanghai Pharmaceutical Group II Cyclin-dependent kinase 4 inhibitors; Cyclin-dependent kinase 6 inhibitors Oral INCMGA00012 Incyte Corporation/MacroGenics II Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Programmed cell death 1 receptor antagonists; T lymphocyte stimulants Intravenous Seclidemstat Salarius Pharmaceuticals I/II Lysine-specific demethylase 1 inhibitors Oral APG-115 Ascentage Pharma Group Inc. I/II Apoptosis stimulants; Proto-oncogene protein c-mdm2 inhibitors Oral BTX-A51 Edgewood Oncology Inc. I Casein kinase I inhibitors; Cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitors; Cyclin-dependent kinase-activating kinase inhibitors Oral

Liposarcoma Therapeutics Assessment

The liposarcoma pipeline report proffers an integral view of the emerging liposarcoma therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, route of administration, and mechanism of action.

Scope of the Liposarcoma Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical

Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Recombinant fusion proteins, Small molecule, Monoclonal antibody, Peptide, Polymer, Gene therapy

: Recombinant fusion proteins, Small molecule, Monoclonal antibody, Peptide, Polymer, Gene therapy Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action : Proto-oncogene protein c-mdm2 inhibitors, Apoptosis stimulants, Casein kinase I inhibitors, Cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitors, Cyclin-dependent kinase-activating kinase inhibitors, Cyclin-dependent kinase 4 inhibitors, Cyclin-dependent kinase 6 inhibitors, Lysine specific demethylase 1 inhibitors, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Programmed cell death 1 receptor antagonists, T lymphocyte stimulants

: Proto-oncogene protein c-mdm2 inhibitors, Apoptosis stimulants, Casein kinase I inhibitors, Cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitors, Cyclin-dependent kinase-activating kinase inhibitors, Cyclin-dependent kinase 4 inhibitors, Cyclin-dependent kinase 6 inhibitors, Lysine specific demethylase 1 inhibitors, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Programmed cell death 1 receptor antagonists, T lymphocyte stimulants Key Liposarcoma Companies : Boehringer Ingelheim, Ascentage Pharma Group Inc., Edgewood Oncology Inc., Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd, Salarius Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Lamassu Bio Inc., Pfizer, Valo Therapeutics, OncoResponse, Inc., Adaptimmune, Incyte Corporation, Daiichi Sankyo, Numab Therapeutics AG, HRYZ Biotech Co., Sotio Biotech Inc., Boundless Bio, Owkin, and others.

: Boehringer Ingelheim, Ascentage Pharma Group Inc., Edgewood Oncology Inc., Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd, Salarius Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Lamassu Bio Inc., Pfizer, Valo Therapeutics, OncoResponse, Inc., Adaptimmune, Incyte Corporation, Daiichi Sankyo, Numab Therapeutics AG, HRYZ Biotech Co., Sotio Biotech Inc., Boundless Bio, Owkin, and others. Key Liposarcoma Pipeline Therapies: Brigimadlin, APG-115, BTX-A51, SPH4336, Seclidemstat, SA53-OS, PF-07220060, PeptiCRAd-1, OR2805, Letetresgene autoleucel, INCMGA00012, DS-2243a, NM32-2668, MASCT-I, CAR-GPC3 T Cells, BBI-355, OKN 4395, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Liposarcoma Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Liposarcoma Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Liposarcoma Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Liposarcoma Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Liposarcoma Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Liposarcoma Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Liposarcoma Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Liposarcoma Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Liposarcoma Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Liposarcoma Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Liposarcoma Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

