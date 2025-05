Premier American Uranium Positioned for U.S. Nuclear Resurgence Amid Transformational Policy Shift

TORONTO, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier American Uranium Inc. (“PUR”, the “Company” or “Premier”) (TSXV: PUR) (OTCQB: PAUIF) welcomes the landmark Executive Orders issued by President Donald J. Trump, aimed at accelerating the growth of U.S. nuclear energy and restoring control over the domestic uranium supply chain. These directives, issued on May 23, 2025, mark a defining moment for the U.S. nuclear sector, and further strengthen the case for Premier’s purpose-built platform focused on exploring, developing and supplying uranium from the United States’ most proven production regions.

The four Executive Orders underscore the federal government’s commitment to energy independence and call for a transformational scale-up of nuclear infrastructure, including:

Quadrupling nuclear capacity from approximately 100 GW today to 400 GW by 2050;

from approximately 100 GW today to 400 GW by 2050; Reactivating and expanding the domestic fuel cycle , including uranium mining, conversion, and enrichment;

, including uranium mining, conversion, and enrichment; Accelerating new reactor development , with a target of 10 large-scale plants under construction by 2030 and 5 GW in power uprates at existing plants;

, with a target of 10 large-scale plants under construction by 2030 and 5 GW in power uprates at existing plants; Reforming the U.S. regulatory environment , with an emphasis on maintaining world-class safety while enhancing the Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s (NRC) efficiency;

, with an emphasis on maintaining world-class safety while enhancing the Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s (NRC) efficiency; Launching national workforce and innovation initiatives , aimed at advancing next-generation reactors and reinforcing America’s global leadership in nuclear technologies; and

, aimed at advancing next-generation reactors and reinforcing America’s global leadership in nuclear technologies; and These Executive Orders build on a series of recent policy shifts aimed at fast-tracking critical mineral projects, reinforcing the strategic importance of uranium within the broader push for domestic resource independence.

Colin Healey, CEO of PUR, commented, “Premier American Uranium was created with one goal in mind—to meet the rising demand for domestic uranium driven by America’s nuclear resurgence. The recent Executive Orders outline a clear federal commitment to rebuilding the U.S. nuclear fuel cycle. With assets located in three key uranium districts—the Powder River Basin, WY, the Grants Mineral Belt, NM, and the Uravan Mineral Belt, CO—Premier is aligned with the broader objective of strengthening domestic uranium supply. These developments support the direction we have taken with our project portfolio and provide important context for our continued exploration and growth efforts.

PUR is advancing a uniquely American platform focused on near-term exploration and development across important uranium districts in the U.S. including, Wyoming1, New Mexico2 and Colorado3. These regions benefit from supportive state-level policies, existing infrastructure, and deep mining history.

The White House fact sheet accompanying the Executive Orders explicitly cites the urgent need to reverse the U.S.’s overreliance on foreign nuclear fuel, noting that domestic production currently supplies just 5% of reactor demand. Under the new directives, the Department of Energy will implement procurement programs, encourage public-private partnerships, and prioritize the rebuilding of a vertically integrated fuel supply.

About Premier American Uranium Inc.

Premier American Uranium is focused on the consolidation, exploration, and development of uranium projects in the United States, aiming to strengthen domestic energy security and support the transition to clean energy. One of PUR’s key strengths is the extensive land holdings in three prominent uranium-producing regions in the United States: the Grants Mineral Belt of New Mexico, the Great Divide Basin of Wyoming and the Uravan Mineral Belt of Colorado.

With current resources and defined resource exploration targets, PUR is actively advancing its portfolio through work programs. PUR benefits from strong partnerships, with backing from Sachem Cove Partners, IsoEnergy Ltd., Mega Uranium Ltd., and other institutional investors. The Company’s distinguished team had extensive experience in uranium exploration, development, permitting, and operations, as well as uranium-focused mergers and acquisitions—positioning PUR as a key player in advancing the U.S. uranium sector.

