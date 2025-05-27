Locus Technologies Releases Service Order Management App

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locus Technologies, the sustainability and Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) compliance software leader, announced the release of its Locus Service Order Management (SOM) app, a user-configurable software-as-a-service (SaaS) to help complex organizations efficiently manage any work order lifecycle and streamline any service workflow with transparency, auditability, and AI modeling. The Locus Service Order Management app automates the scheduling, dispatching, and tracking of service tasks for any department, from inception to closure, all within a single unified platform. Locus SOM integrates with 30+ purpose-built apps in the Locus ecosystem, enabling seamless integration with adjacent apps for service order-centric initiatives, such as EHS and water compliance, incident response, and asset management.

“Locus Service Order Management is the missing piece for organizations looking to streamline field operations and compliance response without adding another disconnected system,” said Neno Duplan, founder and CEO of Locus Technologies. “It makes little sense for customers to license and manage standalone service order software when they can use our fully integrated, AI-ready platform to initiate, track, and document corrective actions—whether responding to a water compliance alert, a refrigerant leak, or any other field event—directly from within the same system they already use to manage environmental data.”

Locus SOM includes end-to-end workflow automation, dashboards and reports, process analytics, field service management (FSM), tasking, notifications, routing/territory planning, asset and equipment management, incident management, and corrective action tracking.

All Locus apps are metadata-driven, which empowers users to configure the interfaces and workflows within Locus Service Order Management to meet the needs of any department, from compliance to customer service and ITSM. “There’s no limit to the types of business processes our customers can manage with Locus Service Orders; it could be equipment maintenance or service outages. The app flexes to any use case,” said Duplan.

All Locus software is delivered via a multitenant cloud that centralizes and secures customers’ data, enabling scalability and AI that continually improves as the collective data grows. “The Locus Service Order app improves service delivery and reduces operational costs through the efficient, automated management of work orders and the generation of insights to optimize workforces and transform processes,” said Duplan.

To learn more about Locus Service Order Management and the ecosystem of 30+ purpose-built apps for Locus Platform, please visit http://www.locustec.com.

About Locus Technologies

Locus Technologies, the global environmental, social, governance (ESG), sustainability, and EHS compliance software leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to be credible with ESG reporting. From 1997, Locus pioneered enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) for EHS compliance, water management, and ESG credible reporting. Locus apps and software solutions improve business performance by strengthening risk management and EHS for organizations across industries and government agencies. Organizations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises, such as Sempra, Corteva, Chevron, DuPont, Chemours, San Jose Water Company, The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Port of Seattle, and Los Alamos National Laboratory, have selected Locus. Locus is headquartered in Mountain View, California. For further information regarding Locus and its commitment to excellence in SaaS solutions, please visit http://www.locustec.com or email info@locustec.com.

