ANI Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2025 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

PRINCETON, N.J., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANI or the Company) (Nasdaq: ANIP) today announced that Nikhil Lalwani, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2025 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York City as follows:

Date: Wednesday, June 4, 2025 Time: 2:35pm ET Webcast: Click Here

To schedule a 1x1 meeting with the Company, please contact your Jefferies representative at healthcareconference@jefferies.com .

The live and archived webcast will be accessible from the Company’s website at www.anipharmaceuticals.com , under the Investors section under Events and Presentations. The replay of the webcast will be accessible for 60 days.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) is a diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to its mission of “Serving Patients, Improving Lives" by developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative and high-quality therapeutics. The Company is focused on delivering sustainable growth through its Rare Disease business, which markets novel products in the areas of ophthalmology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, and pulmonology; its Generics business, which leverages R&D expertise, operational excellence, and U.S.-based manufacturing; and its Brands business. For more information, visit www.anipharmaceuticals.com.

Investor Relations:

Lisa M. Wilson, In-Site Communications, Inc.

T: 212-452-2793

E: lwilson@insitecony.com

Source: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.