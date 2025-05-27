Go Rentals Arrives at Francis S. Gabreski Airport (FOK) in Westhampton Beach to Serve Seasonal Travelers

WESTHAMPTON BEACH, N.Y., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Go Rentals, the nation’s elite car rental provider tailored to private aviation and luxury hospitality, is pleased to announce the opening of a new location at Francis S. Gabreski Airport (FOK) in Westhampton Beach.

Located at Signature Aviation, 150 Riverhead Road, this new site offers Go Rentals’ exceptional fleet of vehicles including our elite SUVs and personalized service designed for travelers seeking the highest level of comfort and care. The location will operate in collaboration with the Signature Aviation network.

“Whether escaping to a beachfront estate or making a weekend getaway, Go Rentals ensures a seamless journey from runway to driveway,” said Trissy Pickett, Vice President of Aviation Development at Go Rentals. “We’re excited to bring our elevated service to Westhampton Beach at the start of the summer season.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Go Rentals to Signature Westhampton Beach as we continue to elevate the private travel experience for our guests,” said Scott Hinshaw, Senior Director of Guest Experience at Signature Aviation. “This partnership brings together two brands committed to impeccable service and attention to detail—ensuring that from touchdown to takeoff, our guests enjoy a seamless, luxurious journey every step of the way.”

The launch of this location expands Go Rentals’ footprint across premier East Coast destinations and reinforces its commitment to providing personalized and seamless car rental services across the country, delivering convenience and reliability wherever elite travelers go.

About Go Rentals

Go Rentals is an elite car rental service focused on personalized experiences, serving customers across the U.S. with unparalleled luxury and convenience. Offering the best equipped selection of vehicles coupled with high-touch white glove service, Go Rentals is redefining excellence in the Car Rental industry.

For more information, visit www.GoRentals.com

About Signature Aviation:

Signature Aviation is the world’s preeminent aviation hospitality company, offering exceptional experiences and essential support services to business and private aviation guests. The company’s large-scale infrastructure footprint enables travel, fosters human connection and is a critical global economic driver. Signature operates an industry-leading network of private aviation terminals, with over 200 locations covering key destinations in 27 countries across five continents and is the largest distributor of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in business aviation. The company also offers over 16 million square feet of carbon neutral multiuse office and hangar real estate globally, providing unique networkwide benefits and advantages to guests who base their aircraft at a Signature location. For more information, please visit www.signatureaviation.com

