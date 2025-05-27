QCI’s CTO Andrew Cardno to Speak at C2G Conference on the Power of Analytic Theories in Bingo and Slots

SAN DIEGO, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) is proud to announce that Andrew Cardno, Chief Technology Officer of QCI, will be a featured speaker at the upcoming Class 2 Gathering (C2G) Conference, taking place June 2–4, 2025, at Prairie Band Casino in Mayetta, Kansas.

Mr. Cardno will participate in General Session II: “Utilizing Analytic Theories”, scheduled for Tuesday, June 3 from 11:30 AM to 12:20 PM. This session will explore the integration of analytic theories and artificial intelligence to enhance player engagement and drive data-driven decision-making in bingo and slot operations. Joining Mr. Cardno on stage will be Erik Isner, with the session moderated by Eric Casey.

Attendees will gain insight into how descriptive and diagnostic analytics uncover player behavior, while predictive models help forecast churn and high-value player actions. The session will also address solution-focused analytics for retention and monetization, and how probability models and game theory are redefining success in the highly competitive brick-and-mortar gaming landscape.

"Integrating advanced analytic theories with AI is transforming our industry," said Andrew Cardno, CTO of QCI. “From optimizing bingo outcomes through pattern recognition to leveraging reinforcement learning in slots, we are ushering in a new era of data-led decision making that drives both player satisfaction and operational efficiency.”

Sarah House, C2G Committee Co-Chair, added, “We’re thrilled to have Andrew Cardno bring his extensive expertise to the C2G Conference. His insights into the application of advanced analytics and AI in gaming align perfectly with our mission to drive meaningful conversations around innovation and modernization in tribal gaming.”

The C2G Conference is a key gathering for tribal gaming operators and technology leaders, offering a platform for exploring cutting-edge innovations and strategies to improve performance across gaming properties.

ABOUT CLASS 2 GATHERING

Class 2 Gathering brings together casino and gaming professionals, vendors, and experts in the field of class II casino gaming from the traditional bingo hall experience to the slot floor. The conference will combine education paths, showcase current innovations, plus engaging events for participants.

The education paths have a wide range of topics encompassing class II gaming including data analytics, cybersecurity, guest service, mobile on premise, and the hub and spoke model. Attendees will have the opportunity to visit the exhibitor expo, user workshops, and network during evening events. Registration and agenda information can be found at www.class2gathering.com.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI Enterprise Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 250 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and Europe. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $35 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Denver, and Phoenix. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

ABOUT Andrew Cardno

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master's level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew's innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in the majority of today's mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries—be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City Of Hope and UCSD—Andrew's impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring 10 influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew's work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.

Contact:

Laurel Kay, Quick Custom Intelligence

Phone: 858-349-8354