StruXur: A Stronger Future for Independent Sales Agencies

HERSHEY, Pa., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StruXur® is rapidly expanding its footprint across the telecommunications and power utility industries, growing its territory to encompass 27 states and counting. Established in 2022 through the strategic acquisition of Utility Sales Associates, StruXur continued its expansion with the acquisition of Upper Midwest Utility Sales and Madigan and McCune in 2023. As part of Forward Solutions, StruXur benefits from continuous investment in sales and marketing enablement, training, and other critical growth resources, positioning itself as the premier outsourced sales organization for manufacturers seeking access to key customers in these industries.

Navigating an Evolving Industry

The telecommunications and power utility industries are changing at an unprecedented pace. With the U.S. projected to invest billions in expanding network infrastructure, power demand is rising alongside the rapid development of data centers across the country. As these critical sectors scale to support increasing connectivity and energy needs, manufacturers’ rep agencies must be prepared to adapt. However, industry consolidation, shifting regulations, and evolving customer expectations are making it harder for smaller, independent agencies to keep up.

“The telecommunications and power utility industries are evolving rapidly, and StruXur is at the forefront of that change,” says Shawn Offenbacher, President of StruXur. “By continuously investing in our people, technology, and partnerships, we are equipping manufacturers and our team with the resources and expertise they need to thrive in this dynamic market.”

Reducing the Burden of Back-Office Operations

For many agency owners, the passion lies in building relationships and driving sales—not managing finance, HR, or IT. As the industry grows more complex, the operational side of running a business begins to become an increasing burden. Instead of focusing on sales, owners often find themselves consumed by administrative tasks like payroll, compliance, benefits management, and more. These responsibilities pull them away from revenue-generating activities and can make it difficult to maintain the high-touch customer relationships that help set agencies apart.

StruXur, a division of Forward Solutions, removes operational roadblocks by providing full-scale comprehensive back-office support. Our dedicated finance team ensures accurate financial reporting, cash flow management, and strategic planning, eliminating the stress of handling budgets and accounts receivable. Our HR specialists manage employee benefits, training, and compliance, ensuring that teams are supported without owners having to navigate complex regulations. Our managed IT infrastructure ensures secure, modern systems that streamline operations and improve productivity. With these essentials covered, agency leaders can concentrate on driving customer engagement, deepening relationships, and delivering faster, more impactful outcomes for the manufacturers they represent.

Planning for the Future: Succession & Growth

At some point, every agency owner must consider the future of their business. Many find themselves without a clear successor — whether due to a lack of internal candidates or employees who may not have the financial ability to buy out the existing owner. The traditional approach of structuring a payment-over-time transition carries risks, especially if the business underperforms without the original owner at the helm. Additionally, while growth opportunities exist, expanding into new markets, hiring additional sales talent, or investing in technology requires significant capital — which may not be accessible to many smaller agencies.

StruXur helps owners move past common challenges with solutions designed for long-term success. With the backing of a strong financial foundation and a forward-looking growth strategy, StruXur creates pathways for owners to unlock new possibilities. Agencies gain the resources to scale faster, expanding their sales reach, increasing speed to market, and engaging end users on a deeper, more connected level. This not only drives growth for the agency but also delivers stronger results for the manufacturers they represent by enhancing brand visibility and customer impact. Instead of carrying the weight of long-term financial risk alone, owners gain stability, a trusted support network, and the confidence that their business, team, and customer relationships will continue to thrive.

StruXur provides the capital and infrastructure needed to expand into new territories, invest in additional sales resources, and enhance operational capabilities without taking on financial risk alone. With access to a broader network of manufacturers, distributors, and industry relationships, StruXur’s accelerates growth all while maintaining the customer-focused approach.

Customer Access & Market Expansion

As manufacturers consolidate, agencies face increased pressure to maintain their manufacturer relationships and ensure continued access to customers. A strong sales strategy and deep industry relationships are critical to staying competitive. StruXur strengthens their market position by leveraging outside and inside sales teams, channel partner networks, and data-driven insights that provide unparalleled visibility into customer needs. With access to a broad geographic reach and comprehensive resources, StruXur can strengthen manufacturer relationships, and remain a trusted partner in an evolving landscape.

A Stronger Future with StruXur

StruXur remains committed to strengthening its capabilities and driving innovation within the telecom and power utility industries. StruXur can provide the tools, technology, and financial strength to scale and adapt to a rapidly changing industry. By eliminating operational burdens, StruXur is able to focus on what truly matters —building lasting relationships and driving success in the telecom and power utility industries.

About StruXur®

StruXur is an outsourced sales organization that represents a complementary group of manufacturers whose products help customers in the power utility and telecommunications industry. StruXur’s team of industry experts provide access to a full portfolio of reliable solutions that connect fiber and power – keeping industries running smoothly. We serve customers in the power utility industry including transmission & distribution, substation, metering, gas, engineering firms, overhead & underground, and contractors. Additionally, our support for telecommunication’s customers spans testing solutions, physical layer products, access products, CATV, networking, service providers, engineering firms, contractors and more.

About Forward Solutions™

Forward Solutions is the engine behind a national portfolio of outsourced sales and service brands — including Avision®, C3Team™, Curate®, Electris360™, OneSolution™, PJ Boren, RelyPak®, StruXur®, and Xpand Demand™. We handle back-end operations and connect customers to multi-channel sales models, providing a smarter, more scalable path to growth.

