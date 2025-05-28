Leading Travel Marketplace WINGIE Reveals Key Destinations for the 2025 Eid al-Adha Holiday

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travel demand is rising across the MENA region, as Eid al-Adha approaches. WINGIE, the leading online travel marketplace in MENA, has pinpointed key destinations based on a surge in bookings for the holiday period.

Key Eid al-Adha Destinations for 2025

Abha, Saudi Arabia

Eid al-Adha falls in Abha’s cool mountain season, bringing fireworks and festivities at Heritage Village. Visitors can watch traditional dances, join craft workshops, and take guided tours of Jabal Souda and Asir National Park. Flights to Abha average USD 113.

Dubai, UAE

For Eid al-Adha, Dubai stages nightly fireworks at Dubai Festival City, headlining concerts at Coca-Cola Arena, and Eid brunches across hotels. Families can also join festivities at Global Village and explore the Al Fahidi Historic District for traditional crafts. Flights to Dubai average USD 407.

Istanbul, Türkiye

Worshippers gather at the Blue Mosque and Hagia Sophia before pouring into the Grand Bazaar for gifts during Eid in Istanbul. Visitors can sail a Bosphorus cruise or explore Topkapı Palace, which will be open during the holiday except the first day of the Eid. Flights to Istanbul start at USD 95.

Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt

Resorts celebrate Eid al-Adha with beachfront barbecues, tanoura dance shows, and family carnivals. Daytime brings world-class diving at Ras Mohammed, snorkeling off Naama Bay and guided desert safaris across the Sinai. Flights to Sharm El-Sheikh start at USD 108.

WINGIE will publish further insights as booking patterns evolve following Eid al-Adha and will continue to monitor emerging trends to help travelers.

About Wingie Enuygun Group

Wingie Enuygun Group is a leading travel marketplace in the MENA region, specializing in flights through its platforms wingie.com, sa.wingie.com, wingie.ae and enuygun.com. The company offers a comprehensive range of travel products including flights, hotels, rental cars and bus tickets. Recognized for its innovation, Wingie Enuygun Group is at the forefront of the MENA online travel space, pioneering technological advancements and driving digital transformation within the industry.

Wingie leverages advanced AI technology to provide a seamless user experience, featuring virtual interlining for flights and a diverse array of airline tickets and travel content. The platform is available in six languages, employs over 400 people, and attracts approximately 200 million visitors annually, reaffirming its position as a premier choice for travelers.

Contact: marketing@wingie.com