ADVANT Nctm Selects iManage to Power Flexible, Secure Document and Email Management Across Global Legal Practice

CHICAGO, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage, the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™, today announced that ADVANT Nctm, one of Italy’s leading independent law firms, has selected iManage to transform its approach to document and email management.

Firm cites iManage’s ability to enhance usability, ensure compliance, and support seamless collaboration across teams and geographies as key factors in selection.

ADVANT Nctm chose iManage after a thorough evaluation of leading content management solutions. The firm emphasized the need for a platform that is intuitive for legal professionals, supports structured organization, and integrates smoothly with its macOS-based infrastructure. iManage stood out for its ability to support structured, user-friendly organization of content—while also delivering the advanced capabilities firms need to manage information securely, maintain visibility, and work more efficiently—crucial for efficient collaboration and secure knowledge management.

“ADVANT Nctm has always been characterized by the very high interest in the development of legal tech solutions able of improving the work of lawyers and, consequently, the quality of services offered to clients,” said Patrizia Circosta, lawyer and Knowledge Manager of ADVANT Nctm. “It is with this purpose that the firm has decided to adopt iManage as a document management system to be combined with our iLex platform: we are confident that the integration of the two systems will give excellent results optimizing the quality of our work."

More than 350 professionals at ADVANT Nctm will use iManage to coordinate across matters, maintain consistent access to content, and ensure compliance with Italy’s rigorous cybersecurity requirements. The firm plans to integrate iManage into its existing identity and access management platform, enabling secure, streamlined access across teams and practice groups.

Ounet Sistemi, iManage's Italian partner, allowed the customer to evaluate the solution in all its components and placed in the context of the Italian market. Ounet Sistemi, thanks to the experience gained through projects carried out in Italy and abroad, guarantees the customer the support and consultancy necessary for the realization of a successful project.

As part of the ADVANT alliance—with member firms in Germany and France that also use iManage—ADVANT Nctm will benefit from greater alignment in tools and processes, strengthening cross-border collaboration and knowledge sharing. The implementation underscores the firm’s commitment to leveraging trusted, enterprise-grade solutions to drive better business outcomes through secure, centralized knowledge management.

“ADVANT Nctm's selection of iManage reflects a growing demand across Europe for document and email management solutions that combine user-friendly design with robust governance,” said Suzanne Walmsley, Senior Director of European Sales at iManage. “Our AI-enabled platform is purpose-built to help knowledge workers operate smarter, faster, and safer—making it an ideal fit for firms like ADVANT Nctm that are focused on long-term productivity and client service.”

Meet Us at Future Lawyer Europe – Milan

iManage will be exhibiting at Future Lawyer Europe on May 28–29, 2025, at the Hotel Principe di Savoia in Milan. Visit us at Stand #2 to explore how our platform is helping legal professionals modernize knowledge work with smarter, more secure document and email management.

