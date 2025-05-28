Nykredit has completed the recommended voluntary public tender offer for Spar Nord Bank A/S - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR TO ANY JURISDICTION WHERE DOING SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

Nykredit has completed the recommended voluntary public tender offer for Spar Nord Bank A/S

28 May 2025

With reference to Nykredit Realkredit A/S’s (“Nykredit”) announcement of 23 May 2025, in which Nykredit announced the final result of the voluntary public tender offer submitted by Nykredit (the “Offer”), Nykredit now announces that the Offer has been completed and settled as planned.



Compulsory acquisition, delisting and changes to the management and articles of association

As Nykredit has obtained an ownership interest corresponding to more than 90 per cent of the share capital and the associated voting rights in Spar Nord Bank (excluding treasury shares), it is Nykredit’s intention to initiate and complete a compulsory acquisition of the shares held by the remaining Spar Nord Bank shareholders in pursuance of sections 70-72 of the Danish Companies Act.

Nykredit furthermore intends to seek to have the Spar Nord Bank shares removed from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.

In this connection, Nykredit will request Spar Nord Bank to convene an extraordinary general meeting at which Nykredit will propose changes to the board of directors of Spar Nord Bank and changes to Spar Nord Bank’s articles of association.

Detailed information on compulsory acquisition, delisting and extraordinary general meeting will be published in separate announcements.

In connection with Nykredit completing the recommended voluntary public tender offer for Spar Nord Bank A/S, Michael Rasmussen, Group Chief Executive, comments:

“I have been looking forward to welcoming everyone at Spar Nord – customers and colleagues alike – to the Nykredit Group. Our two strong banks now join forces. Both of us are experiencing growth, customer inflows, and high customer satisfaction. Together, we can show even more customers that there is a customer-owned alternative in the financial sector and stand even stronger in the competition with the largest listed banks.

Having completed the transaction, we will spend the coming period getting to know each other better. Much will therefore be as before – both for customers and colleagues. Naturally, our primary focus will be on meeting the needs of our customers.

At the same time, the Nykredit Group’s ‘Winning the Double‘ strategy continues, because partnerships are a crucial part of our group strategy. Our partners can therefore expect us to further engage and invest in our important communities in Totalkredit, BEC, Sparinvest, nærpension and Privatsikring. These partnerships ensure that we together stand stronger in the Danish financial market and in our interaction with customers.”

Morten Bækmand, Head of Investor Relations, Nykredit (+45 2339 4168)

Orhan Gökcen, Head of Press, Nykredit (+45 3121 0639)

