Nykredit announces completion of the takeover offer

Company announcement no. 15



NOT FOR DIRECT OR INDIRECT RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR

TO ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE CONTRARY TO APPLICABLE LEGISLATION OR RULES OF SUCH

JURISDICTION

Nykredit has announced completion of the takeover offer

With reference to Spar Nord Bank A/S’ (Spar Nord) company announcement no. 14/2025 concerning the final result of the all-cash voluntary takeover offer from Nykredit Realkredit A/S (Nykredit) for all shares (other than treasury shares held by Spar Nord) in Spar Nord (the Offer), Nykredit has today announced that the Offer has been completed and settled as planned.

Compulsory acquisition and delisting

As Nykredit has obtained more than 90% of the share capital and voting rights in Spar Nord, excluding treasury shares held by Spar Nord, as a result of the Offer, Nykredit will, after completion of the Offer, seek to initiate and complete a compulsory acquisition of the Spar Nord shares held by the remaining minority shareholders in Spar Nord.

In addition, Nykredit will request that Spar Nord seeks to have the Spar Nord shares removed from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.

Information about the compulsory acquisition and removal from trading and official listing of the Spar Nord shares will be announced separately.

Relevant material is, subject to certain restrictions, made available at

https://www.sparnord.com/investor-relations/takeover-offer

Questions may be directed to Neel Rosenberg (media) on +45 25 27 04 33 or to CFO Rune Brandt Børglum (investors)on +45 96 34 42 36.

Attachments