Nokia and blackned to create next-generation deployable tactical networks for the defense sector

Companies sign agreement to provide advanced, deployable mobile communication systems for military battlefield operation.

Tailored for Germany’s defense requirements, with adaptability for international use.

Leverages Nokia's cutting-edge 5G technology and blackned's expertise in defense digitalization to enable high performance, scalability and strategic advantage.





28 May 2025

Espoo, Finland – Nokia and blackned GmbH, in which the Düsseldorf-based technology group Rheinmetall holds a 51% stake, have entered into a memorandum of understanding to create advanced deployable tactical networks for the defense sector, the companies announced today. The partnership brings together Nokia’s 5G technology and blackned’s expertise in defense digitalization to develop high-performance, next-generation tactical communications solutions that provide secure and reliable connectivity for military operations in the field.

Under the agreement, the companies will integrate their respective product and solution portfolios to design a unique, deployable communication system tailored to Germany’s defense needs and adaptable for use in other countries. This collaboration will leverage Nokia’s 5G tactical communications technology and blackned’s software-based defense solutions, creating an ideally integrated platform for the Rheinmetall Battlesuite.

Deployable tactical networks are cutting-edge, mobile solutions designed for quick deployment and extended reach. Built for various battlefield environments, these systems provide reliable, uninterrupted connectivity and high data rates for military teams supporting the Software Defined Defense paradigm. These deployable tactical networks enhance situational awareness, speed up decision making and improve asset co-ordination.

“blackned is dedicated to advancing innovation in defense digitalization, and our agreement with Nokia represents an important milestone in that mission. Together, we will provide powerful, flexible and future-ready tactical network solutions built for the realities of modern defense, said” Timo Zaiser, CTO at blackned GmbH.

“In a rapidly evolving tactical environment, speed, mobility and adaptability are paramount. Through the partnership with blackned, our 5G technology will empower defense forces to deploy robust communication capabilities swiftly and share intelligence more effectively, providing our customers with a decisive advantage on the battlefield,” added Giuseppe Targia, Head of Space and Defense at Nokia.

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, which is celebrating 100 years of innovation.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

About blackned

Since its foundation in 2009, blackned GmbH has specialised in the development of software-based defence solutions. With the tactical middleware RIDUX and the management system XONITOR, the company forms the core of an advanced architecture for the digitalisation of land forces. As the technical foundation of the Rheinmetall Battelsuite, the TACTICAL CORE digital ecosystem provides a future-proof and open framework for implementing digitalisation projects within NATO armed forces.

blackned GmbH has been developing and realising customised, mission-critical communications solutions in the field of highly mobile, deployable networks for 15 years. With now six locations and over 200 employees worldwide, blackned is a leader in the industry. Since 2025, the Düsseldorf-based technology group Rheinmetall has been the majority shareholder of the company. The company's expertise and commitment enable the development of innovative solutions that meet the requirements of modern armed forces and drive digital transformation.

