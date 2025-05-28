NetBet Greece makes major content move with Push Gaming integration

ATHENS, Greece, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading online gaming platform NetBet Greece has enhanced its games portfolio by adding the renowned provider Push Gaming.

NetBet Greece consistently prioritises user experience in its commercial strategy. This latest partnership represents another positive step in providing the industry’s finest online offering for its loyal customers, who now enjoy access to a comprehensive collection of Push Gaming titles.

Push Gaming has established itself as a major name in iGaming, boasting a diverse portfolio of over 40 exciting games, available in a range of different languages.

The providers’ strong content also aligns with NetBet Greece’s commitment to customer satisfaction, providing a solid foundation for a partnership that is poised to further elevate the well-established reputations of both companies.

Claudia Georgevici, NetBet PR manager, said: “Push Gaming is one of the most innovative and exciting providers in the iGaming world and we are thrilled to have them as part of the NetBet Greece family. We feel certain that our loyal players will enjoy all the benefits Push Gaming has to offer, namely some of the best online live casino games in the world!”

Andrew Bentley, COO at Push Gaming, added: “We are delighted to be expanding our partnership with NetBet in the Greek market, leveraging their established presence in the online gaming sector.

“We believe our content will resonate well with this new audience and look forward to seeing it thrive with yet another leading market brand.”

For more information, contact pr@NetBet.com

About Push Gaming:

Push Gaming is a B2B online gaming and gambling industry supplier that produces quality HTML5 game content. Composed of professionals from the land-based, internet, and mobile gaming industries, the team draws on its vast combined experience to create fun and exciting games with innovative gameplay and features that players love. With art and sound of the highest standard, excellence in development, and a focus on producing unique mobile game experiences, Push Gaming has emerged as one of the most exciting studios in the industry.