Trading in GN Store Nord shares by board members, executives and associated persons

GN Store Nord has received notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in GN Store Nord made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in GN Store Nord and/or persons closely associated with them.

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
 NamePeter Karlstromer
2.Reason for the notification
 Position/statusChief Executive Officer
 Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer
 NameGN Store Nord A/S
 LEI5493008U3H3W0NKPFL10
4.Details of the transaction(s)
 Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Shares

 

DK0010272632
 Nature of the transactionPurchase of shares
 Price(s) and volume(s)Price

DKK 94.62
DKK 94.62
DKK 94.62
DKK 94.74
DKK 94.76
DKK 94.76
DKK 94.76
DKK 94.76
DKK 94.74
DKK 94.72
DKK 94.72
DKK 94.72
DKK 94.72
DKK 94.68
DKK 94.68
DKK 94.68
DKK 94.66
DKK 94.64
DKK 94.64
DKK 94.62
DKK 94.62
DKK 95.00
DKK 94.96
DKK 94.96
DKK 94.79
DKK 95.00
DKK 94.98
DKK 94.98
DKK 94.98
DKK 94.98
DKK 94.96
DKK 94.96
DKK 94.92
DKK 94.92
DKK 94.92
DKK 94.88
DKK 94.86
DKK 94.86
DKK 94.72
DKK 94.72
DKK 94.82
DKK 94.92
DKK 94.90
DKK 94.88
DKK 94.86
DKK 94.86
DKK 94.84
DKK 94.84
DKK 94.82
DKK 94.80
DKK 94.80
DKK 94.80
DKK 94.74
DKK 94.74
DKK 94.72
DKK 94.72
DKK 95.00
DKK 95.00
DKK 94.98
DKK 95.00
DKK 95.00
DKK 95.00
DKK 95.00
DKK 95.00
DKK 94.70
DKK 94.70
DKK 94.70
DKK 94.70
DKK 94.66
DKK 94.66

 		Volume(s)

628
142
1
2
325
521
202
310
521
198
207
280
445
209
310
215
195
3
259
659
368
34
400
445
430
214
521
178
400
445
521
209
199
178
62
3
659
102
140
1
110
383
521
210
178
445
212
521
27
521
203
178
140
445
659
106
1,210
2,245
180
300
8
554
533
700
745
521
110
1,080
659
155

 
 Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 		 

25,000 shares

DKK 94.84 per share
 Date of the transaction2025-05-28
 Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Rune Sandager +45 45 75 92 57


Media Relations
Steen Frentz Laursen +45 20 65 34 20

About GN
GN facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. Inspired by people and driven by our passion for innovation, we leverage technologies to deliver unique user experiences that bring people closer through the power of sound and vision.

GN was founded more than 150 years ago with a vision to connect the world. Today, we proudly honor that legacy with our world-leading expertise in the human ear, audio, video and speech, wireless technologies, software, miniaturization, and collaboration with leading technology partners. GN's solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, SteelSeries, Jabra, Beltone, Interton, BlueParrott, Danavox and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs 7,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).

Visit our homepage GN.com - and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.


