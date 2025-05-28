Bunzl Helps Employers with Washroom Hygiene Legislation Compliance

Exclusive CleanWatch™ platform launched ahead of Ontario’s Bill 190 July 1, 2025 Deadline.





BURLINGTON, Ontario, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Ontario’s Bill 190 introduces stricter washroom hygiene standards effective July 1st, Bunzl Canada, the exclusive distributor of WandaNEXT™, is proud to introduce CleanWatch™, a cost-effective, simplified version of the platform designed to help employers comply with the new rules while improving cleanliness, safety and employee experience.

Introduced in Ontario in 2024, Bill 190, also known as the Working for Workers Five Act, is a new law that makes changes to various employment-related statutes, including the Occupational Health and Safety Act (OHSA) and the Employment Standards Act (ESA). Under the new legislation, the first phase of which comes into effect July 1, 2025, constructors and employers are obligated to ensure that washroom facilities provided for workers are kept in a clean and sanitary state and maintain cleaning records. In phase two, which comes into effect January 1, 2026, washroom cleaning records must also be made easily accessible to workers.

The CleanWatch™ Solution

CleanWatch™ is a cutting-edge addition to WandaNEXT™ digital cleaning management software, which transitions facilities from traditional, reactive cleaning methods to a proactive, data-driven approach. The new, simplified CleanWatch™ application enables employers to easily record washroom cleaning activities and make the information conveniently accessible via QR code, so that compliance with Bill 190 legislation is both straightforward and cost effective.

Compliance Made Easy

CleanWatch™ simplifies adherence to the legislative requirements by providing real-time monitoring and detailed reporting on washroom cleaning, ensuring that employers can quickly and easily meet the new standards.

“As the July 1st implementation deadline for Bill 190 approaches, Bunzl is here to support Ontario businesses in achieving seamless compliance with minimal disruption,” said Bunzl Cleaning & Hygiene’s Sr. Vice President, Brock Tully. “By adopting this innovative solution, employers can not only meet the new legislative requirements but also exceed them, setting a new standard for workplace hygiene and employee safety.”

As the exclusive distributor of WandaNEXT™, Bunzl is committed to providing innovative solutions to enhance facility cleaning efficiency and effectiveness. WandaNEXT™ is trusted for its in-depth analytics, helping optimize resource allocation, improve cleaning protocols, and foster a positive user experience. To enable its customers to achieve compliance ahead of the legislation’s effective date, Bunzl is offering the new CleanWatch™ product on a complimentary basis from June-December 2025.

For more information about CleanWatch™ or to schedule a demo, please visit: bunzlch.ca/products/wandanext/#bill190.

About Bunzl Canada

Bunzl Canada Inc. (bunzlcanada.ca) provides the cleaning and hygiene products and equipment, food and retail packaging, safety products and industrial supplies which keep over 45,000 Canadian businesses running optimally, every day. The company brings its customers the advantage of global sourcing, product innovation and national scale combined with responsive local service and deep category expertise. Bunzl Canada Inc. is an operating company of Bunzl plc (BNZL.L), a FTSE100 company listed on the London Stock Exchange in the Support Services sector.

