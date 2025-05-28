Generation Bio to Present at the 2025 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generation Bio Co. (Nasdaq:GBIO), a biotechnology company working to change what’s possible for people living with T cell-driven autoimmune diseases, announced that Geoff McDonough, M.D., president and chief executive officer, will present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 4th at 8:10 a.m. ET.

About Generation Bio



Generation Bio is a biotechnology company working to change what’s possible for people living with T cell-driven autoimmune diseases. The company is developing redosable therapeutics that reprogram T cells in vivo to reduce or eliminate the production and persistence of autoreactive T cells, which erroneously recognize and attack the body’s own tissues, causing autoimmune diseases. Generation Bio’s innovative approach leverages cell-targeted lipid nanoparticles (ctLNP) to selectively deliver small interfering RNA (siRNA) to T cells. This combination of selective delivery and an intracellular, genetically precise mechanism of target engagement could unlock a series of high-value, historically undruggable disease-driving genes in autoimmunity.



