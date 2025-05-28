OTC Markets Group Welcomes Magna Mining Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced that Magna Mining Inc. (TSX-V: NICU; OTCQX: MGMNF), a company engaged in the acquisition, production, development and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, with a current focus on copper, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Magna Mining Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Magna Mining Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “MGMNF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

About Magna Mining Inc.

Magna Mining Inc is a producing mining company with a portfolio of copper, nickel and PGM operating, development and exploration projects in the Sudbury Region of Ontario, Canada. The Company’s primary assets are the producing McCreedy West copper mine and the past producing Levack, Podolsky, Shakespeare and Crean Hill mines. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company’s website (www.magnamining.com).

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS™ are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com