NASA Visits Constellium Ravenswood to Celebrate Artemis Partnership

PARIS, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) is honored to welcome NASA representatives to its Ravenswood, West Virginia facility today to celebrate their collaboration on the Artemis program — NASA’s bold mission to return humans to the Moon and pave the way for crewed missions to Mars.

Constellium plays a vital role in the Artemis program through its contribution to NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft, both of which rely on Constellium’s state-of-the-art Airware® aluminum-lithium and advanced conventional alloy solutions. Developed and produced exclusively by Constellium, Airware® combines low density with high-specific stiffness and strength, making it ideally suited for the extreme demands of spaceflight, from liftoff to reentry.

“Constellium is proud to support NASA’s mission of deep space exploration and human spaceflight,” said Philippe Hoffmann, President of Constellium’s Aerospace and Transportation business unit. “The Artemis program is a historic step for science, technology, and humanity, and we are honored that our Ravenswood facility and its highly skilled workforce are contributing materials and innovation that help make it possible.”

As part of the Artemis partnership, Constellium is not only enabling NASA’s deep space ambitions, but also helping to propel American leadership in advanced manufacturing, materials science, and engineering — and inspiring the next generation of explorers, scientists, and innovators.

With more than 1,100 employees, Constellium Ravenswood is one of the world’s largest aluminum rolled products facilities. The site boasts some of the world’s most advanced aluminum manufacturing capabilities, including powerful plate stretchers and one of the largest cold rolling mills. In addition to aerospace, the plant supports defense, transportation, marine, and industrial industries, delivering precision plate, sheet, coil, and pre-machined components to leading manufacturers such as Boeing, Bombardier, Lockheed Martin, and NASA.

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value-added aluminum products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, packaging and automotive. Constellium generated $7.3 billion of revenue in 2024.

